Cardboard trains race Saturday at Rogers Historical Museum

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Cardboard trains will also be judged for style, as this team from the Arkansas Arts Academy demonstrates. (Courtesy Photo/RHM)

The Great Cardboard Train Race

WHAT -- Creative cardboard trains, all bearing the name "Frisco" somewhere in the design, will be judged for style, then four-person teams will race through an obstacle course. This year the Great Cardboard Train Race is being held in conjunction with the seventh annual Frisco Inferno Barbecue Competition & Tasting, the official barbecue contest at Bikes, Blues & BBQ.

WHEN -- Arrival 10 a.m. Saturday with judging at 10:15 a.m. and the race at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE -- Rogers Historical Museum, corner of Second and Cherry streets in downtown Rogers

COST -- Free

INFO -- rogershistoricalmuseum.org/great-cardboard-train-race

  photo  Teams of children and adults will race their cardboard train creations starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Rogers Historical Museum. (Courtesy Photo/RHM)
  

Print Headline: Museum’s ‘Great Cardboard Train Race’ rewards style and speed

