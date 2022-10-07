Chamber group hears police chief

Pine Bluff police have identified suspects in one of the two shooting deaths that occurred overnight after the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's homecoming football game last year, Chief Denise Richardson said.

Prior to speaking at the Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce's Lunch & Learn on Thursday, Richardson updated the status of the investigations into the Oct. 17, 2021, shootings at the intersection of University Drive and Pullen Street and the Sahara Temple at 820 S. Main St.

Two people died and 11 others were wounded as a result of the shootings, according to police reports. Marquarius Williams, 21, was shot to death and eight others were wounded shortly before 1 a.m. while inside the Sahara Temple during a party celebrating the university's homecoming. Tyjuan Williams, 24, was killed and three others wounded at University and Pullen about 2:15 a.m.

Richardson said she would verify the names of the suspects in the University-Pullen shooting, details of which have been scarce at the time this article was written. A Pine Bluff police officer was involved in the Sahara Temple shooting and cleared of wrongdoing by Jefferson County prosecutor Kyle Hunter in December following an investigation by his office and Arkansas State Police.

The officer observed Keyyontae Vignaude of Hanover Park, Ill., backing out of the building and shooting into it with a green laser, according to a letter by Hunter. The officer reportedly fired four rounds at Vignaude, approached him after he fell and secured a gun that fell from his hand and the magazine that went with the gun.

Anthony Everett and Vignaude were treated for minor injuries from the shooting and released, according to Hunter, but it was not clear who shot Marquarius Williams, who was identified as the victim by his grandfather. Richardson said there is no named suspect in that incident, although police are "hopeful" one will be identified.

Authorities have not publicly established a motive for either shooting.

"The main challenge is just the immense number of people that were all around," Richardson said, explaining why information on the investigation of the shootings has been limited. "It was chaotic. I don't know if you were able to see any of the placement of where these things happen, but there were big crowds there and people were scattering. It was hard to collect evidence. It was hard to get people to come forward, so you really have to start at the ground up and try to build something that the investigation supports. It was just a hard investigation, overall."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was also investigating the shootings. A message seeking comment was left at the ATF Little Rock field office.

Richardson was sworn in as chief July 20, following the retirement of Lloyd Franklin Sr., who defended the response of police officers at the time of the shootings.

"A call came in to one of our officers. Zero response time, he was down the street and was inside the building taking care of the citizens of this town," Franklin said during a news conference later that afternoon. "One of our other officers who responded had to use force."

The shootings were not gang-related, Franklin said at the time. He believed a fraternity from UAPB rented the Sahara Temple for the party, but UAPB spokespersons have denied any connection to the party.

A spokesperson from UAPB's homecoming committee, who did not want to be identified, said: "Security and safety are important to the university and is always in place, and we will continue that during our university-sponsored homecoming week activities."

On Thursday, Richardson revealed Pine Bluff police preparations for this homecoming weekend, which will culminate in Saturday's game between UAPB and Texas Southern University at Simmons Bank Field at Golden Lion Stadium.

Richardson said state police will station about 15 officers from two troops along U.S. highways 79, 65 and 63, Arkansas 15 and Interstate 530.

"The main objective is to help us with the flow of traffic," Richardson said. "We will handle all the traffic on University [Drive]. Any of you going to the game, it will be restricted to a one-way after the game, and we'll put out some information so you all know how to follow."

State police will also fly a helicopter over the city for surveillance, at Richardson's request.

"We're going to have the ability to put that light where we need it if we have problems," Richardson said. "You all know if we have big crowds of people, it's not something you can control. But you can control the traffic, and you can control what happens after. If anything happens, you can prepare."