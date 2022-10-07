Church News

mAMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will conduct its annual fall revival at 7 p.m. Oct. 10-12. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Stanley Blair, pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow. The Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is Amos Chapel's pastor. Everyone is invited to attend. Worship leaders on these dates will be Oct. 10, the Rev. Leon Williams Jr. of True Vine E Missionary Baptist Church; Oct. 11, the Rev. Robert Iverson Sr. of Daniel Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Grady; and Oct. 12, the Rev. Joshua Pickett of Grace and Mercy Baptist Church.

• NEW ST. HURRICANE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3319 South Ohio St., will host its fall revival with the following pastors at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Tegitra Thomas; Oct. 18, Eric Alexander; and Oct. 25, George Parks Jr. The community is invited to attend. The church will also have a dedication ceremony of the new outdoor fitness park will Oct. 29. New St. Hurricane's pastor is Derick Easter.

• OLD ST. JAMES MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4512 S. Ohio St., will celebrate its annual women's day service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Cleo Cooper of Mt. Gale Missionary Baptist Church at Conway. The choir will be under the direction of Donna Huskey of Old St. James. The Rev. David Smith is pastor of Old St. James.

• PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site, according to a news release. In accordance with federal civil rights law and USDA civil rights regulations and policies, they won't discriminate.

• GRACE EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 4101 S. Hazel St., will host a Blessing of the Animals at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 on the front lawn of the church. Everyone is welcomed to attend and bring their pets on leashes or in carriers. Refreshments will be served. Pet food donations will be accepted for the Jefferson County Humane Society. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Milwee Hall behind the church.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will hold its Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at the church fellowship hall. The guest speaker will be Marilyn Burns of Pleasant View Ministry. "Let's celebrate the survivors, hear awesome testimonies, a great speaker, games and a wonderful fellowship breakfast," a spokesman said. The theme is Faith Over Fear (Psalm 27:1.) Breast cancer survivors planning to attend should give their names to the committee by Oct. 11 so they can be recognized. Attendees may also wear fancy hats. Brunch tickets are $25 and the deadline to buy tickets is Oct. 17. For details or tickets, contact Barbara Rankins, (870) 329-3380, or Karen Walker (870) 643-3937.

• MT. NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH will present its eighth annual Breast Cancer event featuring inspirational speakers, music, and a 2K walk-run at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Saracen Pavilion Landing. This event is presented in memory of Billie Jean "BJ" Jackson. Participants are urged to wear pink. The registration fee is $25, which includes a commemorative T-shirt. The shipping cost for the T-shirt is $8. Register now through Oct. 10 at www.mtnebobreastcancerbj.org to receive the T-shirt prior to the event. Details: mtnebobreastcancerbj@yahoo.com or www.stuffinthebluff.com.

