JRMC CFO finalist for award

Jeremy Jeffery, senior vice president and chief financial officer at Jefferson Regional Medical Center, is a finalist for the Arkansas Business CFO of the Year award, in the Hospital category.

This is the 13th year the agency has honored outstanding CFOs. Nomination forms were submitted to an independent panel of judges who met in August to determine finalists and winners, according to a news release.

Jeffery first joined JRMC in 2008. He was named vice president/CFO in 2020 and previously served in other leadership roles including vice president of strategy and business analytics. An Arkansas native, he holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and marketing from the University of Central Arkansas at Conway. Jeffery is a Fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

Honorees in each category will be recognized at Nov. 2 at the DoubleTree Little Rock.

JRMC welcomes pulmonologist

Jefferson Regional Medical Center welcomed Dr. Sarenthia Epps to the staff at Jefferson Regional Pulmonary Associates.

Epps earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences at Little Rock, where she also completed an internal medicine residency, followed by a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care. She is board certified in internal medicine and board eligible in pulmonary and critical care medicine.

Epps and her husband, Markale, grew up in South Arkansas. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Details: Jefferson Regional Pulmonology Associates, (870) 541-4280.

Pathologist joins hospital staff

Jefferson Regional Medical Center announced that Dr. Kari Hooper has joined the pathology department at the hospital.

Originally from Oklahoma, Hooper received her medical degree from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. She completed a general surgery internship at Spartanberg Regional Medical Center at South Carolina, followed by a residency in anatomic and clinical pathology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences at Little Rock.

Hooper then completed fellowships in cytopathology and hematopathology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Most recently, she was chair of the Department of Pathology at Integris Baptist at Oklahoma City.

Pink Out 5K registration open

Registration is underway for the Jefferson Regional Pink Out 5K run/walk to be held at 8 a.m. Oct. 29. The race will begin at 40th Avenue and Mulberry Street and all ages are welcome to participate, according to a news release.

There will be refreshments after the race, and vendors will be on site. There will be one overall male winner and one overall female winner. All participants who finish the race will receive a medal. Registration is $35 and includes a Pink Out 5K T-shirt.

Proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center. Details: Pine Bluff Wellness Center, 1301 W. 40th Ave., or (870) 541-7890.