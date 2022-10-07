Fire destroys wood truss manufacturing building in Lincoln





LINCOLN-- A Friday morning fire destroyed a 6,000-square-foot building at the Latco Truss, just off U.S. 62 in Lincoln.

Fire Chief Thomas Pinder said his department was called to the company's property at 2509 E. Pridemore Drive at 9:43 a.m. Pinder said the fire was contained to the one building and was under control within an hour but firefighters remained on scene to fully extinguish the fire.

"The building was fully involved when we arrived," Pinder said. "We brought two trucks and parked them to protect the other buildings and for fire attack."

Pinder said the building was mainly used as a warehouse and was full of wood and sawdust. The company manufactures wood roof and floor trusses, according to its website.

Pinder said one employee was in the building when the fire began but a Central Emergency Medical Services employee at the scene said no one was taken to a hospital with any injuries.



