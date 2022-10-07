Friday Five: Plan Your River Valley weekend with theater, fall fun and ‘An Evening With Sinatra’

Five fast suggestions for weekend fun in the River Valley:

1. "James & The Giant Peach" -- Presented by the UAFS Theatre Department, Roald Dahl's classic tale will feature original music composed by UAFS student William Newby. The show runs approximately an hour and will include a meet and greet with the characters after each performance, 7 p.m. Friday; 3 & 7 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday, Breedlove Auditorium at UAFS. $10. uafs.universitytickets.com.

2. Chaffee Crossing Farmers and Artisans Market -- For the Saturday season finale, organizers expect 160 vendors and more than 3,000 shoppers, along with special guest crafter Steve Smith of Bella Vista, who is the resident fireplace mantle carver at the Valley Woodcarvers Shop at Silver Dollar City, and the Ozark Strangers, an award-winning youth bluegrass band from Mountain View. There will also be a Dog-stume contest at 10 a.m., a costume parade led by Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion and Red One immediately after that, food, music and more, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Chaffee Crossing Historic District, 7300 Ellis St. in Fort Smith. Free. chaffeecrossing.com.

3. Fort Smith Fall Festival -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Smith National Historic Site, 301 S. Parker Ave., with living history encampments, garden tours, a children's area, weapons demonstrations and trial reenactment, and around Fort Smith:

• Miss Laura's Visitor Center, 2 N. B St., will have free tours and screenings of "Step Into Miss Laura's" hourly from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave., offers reduced admission and will host "History Alive: Voices from Early Fort Smith" from 1 to 3 p.m. Judgement Town will perform old west shootouts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 47 S. Third St.

• Fort Smith Trolley Museum at 100 S. Fourth St. will have free electric trolley rides from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and an antique tractor & engine show from 1 to 3 p.m.

• The Clayton House at 514 N. Sixth St. will have free admission, games, crafts, cupcakes and more in celebration of Judge Clayton's birthday.

• Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., will host a fall family day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with face painting, craft projects, food, music and more.

• The Frisco Depot, 200 Garrison Ave., will have a free car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. facebook.com/FortSmithFallFestival.

4. Hispanic-Latinx Celebration -- 5-9 p.m. Saturday with Duo Divinas at 6 p.m. and Danza Tonantzin at 7 p.m., Garrison Commons Pocket Park, 913 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. Free. 646downtown.com.

5. "An Evening With Sinatra" -- The evening will include a pre-performance reception and a performance featuring original choreography to music by Frank Sinatra and other "Rat Pack" entertainers, followed by a dinner party, with all proceeds to benefit Western Arkansas Ballet, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dance academy and pre-professional company, 6 p.m. Saturday, Arts on Main, 509 Main St., and the King Opera House, 427 Main St., both in historic downtown Van Buren. Tickets at waballet.org or (479) 785-0152.

Check out Sunday's What's Up! for more arts and entertainment events at nwaonline.com/whatsup.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Oktoberfest this Saturday at the Chaffee Crossing Farmers and Artisans Market will include a Dog-stume Contest with categories for Best Dog Talent, Most Unique Costume and Best Fall Festival Costume. Entry fee is one can of dog food per dog per category, with donations going to Fort Smith Animal Haven. (Courtesy Photo/Lorie Robertson)

