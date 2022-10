FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring fall festivals and more

Today

Flea In The Park -- Flea and handcrafted market with food and music, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today & Saturday, Blowing Springs Park in Bella Vista.

Vintage Market Days -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today & Saturday, until 4 p.m. Sunday, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. vintagemarketdays.com.

Art Trail at Night -- 7-10 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Golden Record" -- Presented by Pilot Arts, 7 p.m. today; 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday, Rockhill Studios, 240 E. Township St. in Fayetteville. $20-$30. pilotarts.org.

"James & The Giant Peach" -- 7 p.m. today; 3 & 7 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday, Breedlove Auditorium at UAFS. $10. uafs.universitytickets.com.

"Murder on the Orient Express" -- 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, Berry Performing Arts Center on the JBU campus in Siloam Springs. $7-$16. www.jbu.edu/tickets.

"This B*tch: Esta Sangre Quiero" -- 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, University Theatre in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uarkartstickets.com.

__

Saturday

Farmers & Artisans Market -- With a dog-stume contest & more, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Chaffee Crossing Historic District, 7300 Ellis St. in Fort Smith. Free. chaffeecrossing.com.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Homegrown Festival in downtown Siloam Springs. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Walnut Farm Fall Festival -- With a petting zoo, pony rides, pumpkin decorating, face painting, fall treats, silent auction and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Walnut Farm Montessori School in Bentonville. $15. https://walnut-farm-montessori-school-inc.square.site/

Fort Smith Fall Festival -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith National Historic Site, Miss Laura's Visitor Center, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Trolley Museum. fortsmith.org.

Railroad Day -- 1-4 p.m., Boone County Heritage Museum in Harrison. Museum open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 870-741-3312.

Pottery on the Patio – Free art activities, music & more, 4 p.m.-sunset, Community Creative Center at Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Free. communitycreativecenter.org.

Hispanic-Latinx Celebration -- 5-9 p.m., Garrison Commons Pocket Park, 913 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. Free.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com