Home Movies

"Nothing Compares" (not rated, 1 hour, 37 minutes, Showtime) Directed by Kathryn Ferguson, this authoritative documentary follows the rise to fame of Ireland's trailblazing Sinead O'Connor and explores how she climbed to the height of her stardom before her controversial behavior (particularly toward the Catholic church) led to her dismissal from mainstream pop music.

"Flight/Risk" (PG, 1 hour, 38 minutes, Amazon Prime Video) This potent documentary follows the circumstances and aftermath of a global tragedy when two Boeing 737 Max planes crashed five months apart in 2018 and 2019, resulting in 36 deaths. It's told through the perspective of affected family members, their legal teams, whistle-blowers, and Pulitzer-winning Seattle Times journalist Dominic Gates. Directed by Karim Amer and Omar Mullick.

"A History of the European Working Class" (aka "Le temps des ouvriers" (four 52-minute episodes, DVD and On Demand) Documentarian Stan Neumann masterfully depicts workers' movements such as universal suffrage, achieving a five-day work week, and gaining social solidarity through archival footage, animation and testimonies from historians, philosophers and modern factory workers.

"Acid Test" (not rated, 1 hour, 43 minutes, On Demand) The debut feature film of writer/director Jenny Waldo (based on her semi-autobiographical award-winning short film with the same name) is a broadly executed coming-of-age indie set in 1992, as a Hispanic teenager enters her senior year with plans to attend Harvard. On a night out with her best friend, she discovers the feminist punk music of Riot Grrrl, drops acid, and drifts further and further from "the plan." With Juliana Destefano, Brian Thornton, Mia Ruiz, Reece Everett Ryan.

"The Last Out" (not rated, 1 hour, 24 minutes, broadcast and streaming on PBS through Nov. 2) This engaging Cuban baseball verite documentary, filmed over four years, tells the inspiring story of Happy Oliveros, Carlos O. Gonzalez and Victor Baro, Cuban baseball players who risk exile to train in Central America as they chase their dreams of playing in the Major Leagues. It won the audience award at 2021's Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival. Directed by Sami Khan and Michael Gassert.

"Red River Road" (not rated, 1 hour, 29 minutes, On Demand) Filmed during covid lockdown by a real family serving as cast and crew, this unsettling psychological thriller concerns a family of four who, while isolating against a global pandemic that spreads through the internet and robs a person of the ability to perceive reality, often with violent results, suspect that one, or all, of them may be infected. With Paul, Jade, Shaw, and Quinn Schuyler; written, directed, shot and edited by Paul Schuyler.

"The Story of Film: A New Generation" (not rated, 2 hours, 40 minutes, On Demand) A decade after "The Story of Film: An Odyssey," a documentary on the state of moviemaking in the 20th century, filmmaker Mark Cousins turns an insightful gaze on world cinema from 2010 to 2021, using a range of works -- such as "Frozen," "The Babadook," and "Cemetery of Splendor"-- to explore topics including the evolution of film language, technology, and identities in 21st-century world cinema.

"The In Between" (PG-13, 1 hour, 55 minutes, Digital) We need another sappy, sweet, supernatural love story, right? Here you go: Teenage Tessa loves old movies. Skylar is a senior from a neighboring town who's a true romantic. Their chance encounter at a matinee showing of a classic French film opens her heart. But a car wreck takes Skylar's life, and Tessa soon finds signs that Skylar might be attempting to reconnect with her. Sounds like proof that love never dies. With Joey King, Kyle Allen, Kim Dickens, John Ortiz; directed by Arie Posin.

"Bite Size Halloween" (not rated, 3 minutes, Hulu) This is the third season of spooky and comedic shorts (20 of 'em) from ambitious emerging filmmakers that take on concerns such as racism, gender, parenthood, sexuality and identity. Not for everyone, but maybe just right for you.

"What We Leave Behind" (not rated, 1 hour, 11 minutes, Netflix) This deeply personal documentary that's winning awards at film festivals follows Julian Moreno, who, after a lifetime of bus rides to the United States to visit his children, begins building a house in rural Mexico. Directed by his granddaughter Iliana Sosa.

"Devil's Workshop" (R, 1 hour, 26 minutes, On Demand) Yet another psychological horror thriller (thanks, Halloween), this one concerns a struggling actor who, in his quest to be chosen for a role as a demonologist, consults an expert in devil lore to help him prepare for his audition. As you can imagine, the preparation goes a little too far. With Emile Hirsch, Radha Mitchell; directed by Chris von Hoffmann.

"Sidney" (PG-13, 1 hour, 51 minutes, Apple TV+) A detailed, revealing documentary that explores the life and legacy of actor, filmmaker and civil rights activist Sidney Poitier via interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee, among others. Directed by Reginald Hudlin and produced by Oprah Winfrey.

"223 Wick" (not rated, 1 hour, 16 minutes, On Demand) A curious religious thriller in which a Catholic priest, afflicted with visions and nightmares resulting in bizarre behavior, is kicked out of his parish, resulting in him following his troubling visions that lead to a coming debacle that only he can stop. With Alexi Stavrou, Jack Dimich, Dawn Lafferty; directed by Sergio Myers.

"Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon" (R, 1 hour, 46 minutes, On Demand) A creepily fun and totally trashy horror comedy in which a struggling single mother (Kate Hudson), seeing an opportunity to make some money, befriends a mental institute escapee with supernatural powers (Jeon Jong-seo) -- until a detective (Craig Robinson) gets wise to their criminal escapades. Written and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour.

"After She Died" (not rated, 1 hour, 41 minutes, Disney+ ) An Australian horror thriller in which grieving teenager Jen is stunned to discover that her estranged father's new girlfriend looks and sounds identical to Jen's dead mother. With Liliana de la Rosa, Barbara Bingham, Vanessa Madrid, Paul Talbot; written an directed by Jack Dignan. In English and Spanish.

"From the Hood to the Holler" (not rated, 1 hour, 42 minutes, On Demand) This thoughtful, accessible documentary follows political activist Charles Booker as he works to unite people from different socioeconomic backgrounds in fighting against big money in politics, voter suppression and systemic corruption. Directed by Pat McGee; executive produced by Michael Shannon.

"We Are As Gods" (not rated, 1 hour, 34 minutes, On Demand) A fascinating bio-documentary of visionary, raconteur and influencer Stewart Brand, creator of The Whole Earth Catalog, an influential member of Ken Kesey's "The Merry Pranksters," and an early activist in the modern environmental movement, who intends to leave a legacy with his efforts to re-wild ecosystems by resurrecting extinct species. Directed by David Alvarado and Jason Sussberg.

"Unseen Skies" (not rated, 1 hour, 38 minutes, On Demand) An intriguing if uneven documentary about an adventurous effort by Trevor Paglen, one of the 21st century's most visionary artists, involving Orbital Reflector, a 2019 project for the Nevada Museum of Art that involved attempts to launch a 100-foot-long Mylar sculpture into space that would be visible with the naked eye from earth. Directed by Yaara Bou Melhem.

"Black Box" (not rated, 2 hours, 9 minutes, DVD) This clever conspiracy thriller focuses on the aeronautics industry via a young blackbox analyst who, while investigating a deadly plane crash, uncovers evidence that doesn't add up, which eventually threatens his career and life. With Pierre Niney, Lou de Laage, Andre Dussollier; directed by Yann Gozlan. In French with English subtitles.

"Four Amigos" (not rated, 1 hour, 47 minutes, Amazon Prime Video) A sports action thriller in which four friends in the underground Atlanta tuner car community find their futures don't look too bright when they risk everything by getting involved in a drug heist that goes violently wrong. With Jason Park, Luke Dingess, Dorothea Baumgard, Christopher Deon, Brandon Dunlap; written and directed by Park.

"They Want Me Gone" (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, On Demand) A horror thriller in which a single mother, stuck in a cycle of rural poverty, struggles to find a way out. But seeking support from those closest to her may not be such a good idea. With Alexia Rasmussen, Jennifer Lafleur, Stephen Plunkett, Frank Mosley; directed by Drew Britton.

"The Justice of Bunny King" (not rated, 1 hour, 41 minutes, On Demand). This layered, authentic, muscular and often funny mother-in-crisis drama concerns a mother of two with a sketchy past, who makes a living by washing motorists' windows at traffic lights, who saves every cent and battles the social services system to get custody of her kids. Comparisons to "Dog Day Afternoon" are likely. With Essie Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Bridie Sisson, Ryan O'Kane; directed by Gaysorn Thavat.

"To the Moon" (not rated, 1 hour, 22 minutes, On Demand) This punchy and often funny psychological thriller follows a young married couple who get away for a hopefully serene weekend that's disturbed by the unwelcome arrival of the husband's estranged sibling. With Will Brill, Madeleine Morgenweck, Scott Friend; directed by Scott Friend.

"Piggy" (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, On Demand Oct. 14) Fans of psychological horror will get their fill with this unique coming-of-age social commentary concerning teenager Sara, the target of bullying because of her weight, who flees some girls who torment her at the town pool, then stumbles upon them being kidnapped by a stranger. When the police begin asking questions, she's torn between revealing the truth and protecting the man who saved her. With Laura Galan, Richard Holmes, Carmen Machi, Irene Ferreiro, Camille Aguilar; directed by Carlota Pereda. In Spanish with English subtitles.

"Raven's Hollow" (not rated, 1 hour, 38 minutes, streaming on Shudder) A modest, gloomy thriller that uses an invented story to chronicle the experiences of West Point military Cadet Edgar Allan Poe and four other cadets who, on a training exercise in upstate New York in 1830, come upon a man eviscerated on a wooden rack; his dying words direct them to a forgotten community, which they believe is guarding sinister secrets. With William Moseley, Melanie Zanetti, Kate Dickie; co-written and directed by Christopher Hatton.