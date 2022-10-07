IMF director warns recession risks rising

WASHINGTON -- Two principal economists painted very different pictures Thursday of what the global economy will look like in the coming years.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told an audience Thursday at Georgetown University that the IMF is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth being lower by $4 trillion through 2026.

"Things are more likely to get worse before it gets better," Georgieva said, adding that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has dramatically changed the IMF's outlook on the economy.

"The risks of recession are rising," she said, calling the current economic environment a "period of historic fragility."

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on the other side of town at the Center for Global Development, focused on how the United States and its allies could contribute to making longer-term investments to the global economy.

Yellen called for ambitious policy solutions and didn't use the word "recession" once. But despite Yellen's more measured view, she said "the global economy faces significant uncertainty."

The war in Ukraine has driven up food and energy prices globally -- in some places exponentially -- with Russia, a key global energy and fertilizer supplier, sharply escalating the conflict and exposing the vulnerabilities to global food and energy supplies.

Additionally, the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, rising inflation and worsening climate conditions are also impacting world economies and exacerbating other crises, such as high debt levels held by lower-income countries.

Georgieva said the IMF estimates that countries making up one-third of the world economy will see at least two consecutive quarters of economic contraction this year or next year and added that the institution downgraded its global growth projections already three times.

The IMF now expects output growth of 3.2% for 2022 and growth of 2.9% for 2023.

"Multiple shocks, among them a senseless war, changed the economic picture completely," Georgieva said. "Far from being transitory, inflation has become more persistent."

The bleak IMF projections come as central banks around the world raise interest rates in hopes of taming rising inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve has been the most aggressive in using interest rate increases as an inflation-cooling tool, and central banks from Asia to England have begun to raise rates this week.

Georgieva said "tightening monetary policy too much and too fast -- and doing so in a synchronized manner across countries -- could push many economies into prolonged recession."

Maurice Obstfeld, an economist at the University of California, Berkeley, recently wrote that too much tightening by the Fed could "drive the world economy into an unnecessarily harsh contraction."

Yellen agreed Thursday that "macroeconomic tightening in advanced countries can have international spillovers," adding that the IMF and multilateral development banks need to be ready to assist developing economies if debt crises emerge and suggested that many emerging markets will require "considerable debt relief."

The two economists' speeches come ahead of annual meetings next week of the 190-nation IMF and its sister-lending agency, the World Bank, which intend to address the multitude of risks to the global economy.

Georgieva said the updated World Economic Outlook of the fund set to be released next week downgrades growth figures for next year.

Many countries are already seeing major impacts of the invasion of Ukraine on their economies, and the IMF's grim projections are in line with other forecasts for declines in growth.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development last week said the global economy is set to lose $2.8 trillion in output in 2023 because of the war.

The projections come after the OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided Wednesday to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices in a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections in November.

Yellen said since many developing countries are facing all challenges simultaneously, from debt to hunger to exploding costs, "this is no time for us to retreat."

"We need ambition in updating our vision for development financing and delivery. And we need ambition in meeting our global challenges," she said.

Emerging markets and developing economies are even more poorly positioned to confront higher food and energy prices, particularly as demand for their exports dwindle.

Last year's hopes that vaccines and supply chain fixes would keep the economy humming have been overtaken by worries about new economic shocks and financial stability risks.

"Overall, we expect a global output loss of about $4 trillion between now and 2026. This is the size of the German economy -- a massive setback for the world economy," Georgieva said.

Information for this article was contributed by Fatima Hussein of The Associated Press, and Alan Rappeport of The New York Times.