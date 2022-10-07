• Travis Ford of Nebraska was sentenced to 18 months in prison for making online threats against Colorado's top elections official in one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting election workers from rising threats.

• Ritchie Armstrong of Orlando Slingshot said company officials are devastated by the fatal fall of a 14-year-old boy from Missouri, "have listened to the wishes of [his] family and the community, and have made the decision to take down the FreeFall," a 400-foot amusement ride in Florida.

• Jalen Harvey, convicted of gunning down a man who was lured to a New Orleans-area apartment in hopes of completing the sale of a dirt bike he'd advertised online, was sentenced to life in prison.

• Eric Konupka, former director of Mississippi's Tunica County Airport, was arrested on embezzlement charges after being accused of using the facility's debit card to get cash from ATMs to buy food and drink, auto supplies and cigarettes, as well as visiting casinos and restaurants.

• Alex Friedmann, a longtime prison reform advocate, cited a mental breakdown but was sentenced to 40 years behind bars for hiding guns, ammo, handcuff keys and hacksaw blades in the walls of a jail under construction in Nashville, Tenn.

• Kelli Chandler of the New Orleans levee district said four officers were suspended with pay after being accused of defrauding customers who had paid for off-duty security work by leaving early or just not showing up for shifts.

• Chokwe Antar Lumumba, mayor of Jackson, Miss., had called roadblock checkpoints "useful tools," but police agreed to pull back on their use in response to a class-action lawsuit that claimed officers were violating people's right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure.

• Jim Kenney, mayor of Philadelphia, said, "Without excuse, we formally and officially extend a sincere apology to those who were subjected to this inhumane and horrific abuse" as the city owned up to medical experiments performed on mostly Black inmates from the 1950s through the '70s.

• Tracy Douglas of Temperance, Mich., filed a civil-rights complaint and a white sheriff's deputy was reprimanded after body camera footage showed him telling her after a parking-lot altercation that he was actually blacker than her because he's from Detroit.