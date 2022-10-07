Check sofa cushions

There was a graph in a recent paper showing the state's sources of revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Income taxes, individual and corporate, make up more than 52 percent of the total.

So when future Gov. Sarah (Pinocchio) Sanders cuts income taxes, which programs will be cut to keep the budget balanced? Maybe those teacher raises, also reported in that same day's paper. If her ultimate goal, as she has hinted, is to eliminate income taxes altogether, a la Texas, simple math would conclude that the state wouldn't be able to operate at all.

Which brings us to the Pinocchio part. As most will recall, when Pinocchio lied, his nose grew. Somebody with serious TikTok or comparable skills might want to keep track of the size of Sarah's nose to see if it, too, is growing. If she continues her press secretary mendacity pace she may need an extra governor's limo to carry her ever-expanding proboscis.

But where will the money come from with reduced or eliminated income taxes? Maybe she can use her leftover campaign funds.

A lot of moving parts, Guv. Good luck to us all.

DENNIS BARRY

Little Rock

In the interests of all

Occasionally an Arkansas citizen has a concern or idea that may require state legislation change or origination. When that citizen was me, I sent a message to my state representative, Ashley Hudson, asking for a meeting to get her insight and opinion about the issue of my concern. During the same day of my message, I received a reply from Representative Hudson expressing an interest in the issue and her agreement to meet with me.

During our meeting, Representative Hudson never asked about my political ideas or party affiliation; her focus was on the context of the issue, and whether, in her opinion, it was a worthwhile concern that could affect all Arkansans. As a result, she encouraged me to pursue my concern. She agreed to "test the waters" among the leadership of the Arkansas House of Representatives to help formulate a strategy for me to consider. Representative Hudson suggested getting a Republican representative involved for their insight and expertise in forming the language for a bill that could possibly be proposed during a coming session. Her advice and guidance are proving to be invaluable in my efforts to properly address my concern.

I could not have asked for more cooperation, consideration and political guidance than Representative Hudson offered.

As I listen to political ads in the weeks leading up to the November election, I have found it important to look carefully as what a representative's actions are versus political talking points; whether the candidate works not only in the interest of citizens of west Little Rock but all of Arkansas. I sincerely appreciate what I have seen and experienced working directly with Representative Hudson.

JERRY COATS

Little Rock

Name was confusing

So, the proposed LITFest is a dead deal. If it's ever resurrected, I hope they will come up with a new name so as not to be confused with the successful and 19-years-standing Arkansas Literary Festival (now known as Six Bridges Book Festival).

This yearly event, being held this month, has long been referred to as "litfest." Why the powers that be would infringe on that name is beyond me.

SALLY GOSS

Little Rock

Not a viable solution

I'm an immigrant from Santiago, Chile. That metropolitan area has about 7 million people, and about 3 million rely on public transportation daily. There are roughly 600,000 people in Little Rock's urban area, and according to the official website, Rock Region METRO provided "more than 2.5 million [passenger] trips per year, pre-pandemic." If we divide that 2.5 million by 365, then barely 7,000 passenger trips are taken on public transportation daily here.

Part of this difference is because buses are infrequent, inconsistent, and inconvenient. You can wait up to 45 minutes for a bus, bus stops are often unsafe, and buses are not available 24/7.

One of Nicole Hart's arguments is that we need to reduce carbon emissions by using public transportation, and I absolutely agree that lowering carbon emissions should be considered when making infrastructure investment decisions. However, Little Rock already has good air quality according to the Air Quality Index provided by the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment, so why aren't we focusing first on making METRO more attractive?

And frankly, if I want to use a bus to get to work here, I'd have to walk three miles to a bus stop and then take a bus for an hour to get to my job. It's 20 minutes if I do that same route by car.

People from central Arkansas need something consistent and safe, but METRO is not currently an efficient or cost-effective option, much less one with a significant impact on carbon emissions. Plus, I'm pretty sure the chairwoman of the Rock Region METRO Board of Directors rides her car to work every day like I do.

RENATO LEIVA-TUBINO

Little Rock

Our words and deeds

People are known by their words and deeds because their minds cannot be read to know their true thoughts.

So, watch carefully what your family, friends, and neighbors say and do, especially between now and the election.

TYLER THOMPSON

Little Rock

Letter hit every nail

All I can say is hurray for Dale Humphrey. You hit every nail on the head. Thank you.

JACKI STAFFORD

Conway