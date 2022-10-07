LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring Buddy Shute, Randall Shreve & Marty Stuart

Jenee Fleenor will perform at 7 p.m. today at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville, as part of the Ozarktober celebration hosted by Downtown Springdale. Joining the three-time CMA Musician of the Year will be Josh Martin, Johnny Meyer, Jason Hoard and Barry Bales. Tickets are $25-$75 at eventbrite.com.

• Pura Coco and Matt Magerkurth will perform at 7 p.m. today (free) on the South Lawn of Crystal Bridges in Bentonville during the Art Trail Night presented by Trillium Salon Series. crystalbridges.org/calendar/oct-art-trail-at-night.

• Mark Stuart plays at 6 p.m. today ($12) for the Music on the Mountain series at in Cottage Circle at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. mountsequoyah.org

• Buddy Shute & the Motivators play from 1-5 p.m. today at Rowdy Beaver Tavern, 417 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. buddyshute.com

• Randall Shreve and Tomar and the FCs perform at 7 p.m. today in the Thaden School Athletics Barn, 800 S.E. C St., Bentonville. randallshreve.com

• Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives perform at 7:30 p.m. today ($39-$49) at The Aud at 36 S. Main St. in Eureka Springs. theaud.org.

• Route 358 plays at 11 a.m. Saturday during the Siloam Springs Homegrown Festival. Also playing are Common Roots, Young & Gray and Maud Crawford at Phat Tire Bike Shop. The festival starts at 9 a.m. and includes locally handmade goods, curated vintage items, food trucks and more.

• Old Crow Medicine Show plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday ($39.50 and up) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. jjslive.com

• Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt play at 8 p.m. Saturday ($20-$84) on the Momentary Green, The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., themomentary.org.

• Duo Divinas perform at 6 p.m. and Danza Tonantzin performs at 7 p.m. Saturday for a Hispanic-LatinX celebration from 5-9 p.m. in Garrison Commons Pocket Park, 13 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. 646downtown.com

