LR coalition holding forum for candidates

The Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods will hold a candidate forum Saturday

The forum will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Auditorium of the Willie Hinton Resource Center, 12th and Pine streets in Little Rock.

The public is invited to attend and questions will be taken from the audience, said Kathy Wells, president of the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods, in an email.

The forum will be livestreamed on Facebook: @CLRN.AR

The recording will be posted by a link on that page and the caption will give the times for each race, so a viewer may look at any race as desired, Wells said in the email.

The schedule:

• 9:30 a.m.: Welcome, introductions, process for forum: Coalition President Kathy Wells.

• 9:31 a.m., Little Rock City Director, Ward 6: Incumbent Doris Wright, Ellen Brown and Andrea Lewis.

• 9:47 a.m., Little Rock City Director, Ward 5: Incumbent Lance Hines. (Challenger Mazhil Vannan Rajendran has informed the Coalition he is unable to attend.)

• 9:53 a.m., Little Rock City Director, Ward 1: Incumbent Virgil L. Miller Jr., Kenyon Lowe and Herb Broadway.

• 10:09 a.m., state Senate District 14: Incumbent Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, and Beth Mason, Republican.

• 10:22 a.m., Little Rock Mayor: Incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Greg Henderson, Steve Landers and Glen Schwarz.

• 10:47 a.m., Pulaski County Sheriff: Incumbent Sheriff Eric Higgins, Democrat, and Paul "Blue" Keller, Republican.

• 11 a.m., District 2 Pulaski County Quorum Court: Natalie Capps, Democrat, and Katherine Dudley, Republican.

• 11:11 a.m., state Rep. District 73: State Rep. Andrew Collins, incumbent, D-Little Rock; Jon Wickliffe, Republican; and Miles McDonnell, Libertarian.

• 11:27 a.m., District 74: State Rep. Tippi McCullough, incumbent, D-Little Rock, and Ashton Winkelmeyer, Libertarian.

• 11:38 a.m., District 76: State Rep. Joy Springer, incumbent, Democrat. (Challenger Genni Sutanto, Libertarian, has informed the Coalition she is unable to attend.)

• 11:44 a.m.: Adjourn.

The Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods is a group of people who joined together in 1990 to strengthen mutual efforts to improve quality of life in older residential areas of Little Rock by seeking government policies and spending that benefits housing needs, fighting crime, maintaining streets and drainage, and promoting revitalization.