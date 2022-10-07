Police beat: LR man arrested after shots fired

LR man arrested after shots fired

A Little Rock man faces felony gun charges after he was arrested late Wednesday following a disturbance where shots were fired, according to an arrest report.

No one appears to have been injured in the incident, with officers arresting Rodrick Williams, 39, a little after 10:45 p.m. at 17 Sheraton Drive.

Few details about the incident were given in the report, but one of the witnesses who spoke with police had a no-contact order against Williams.

Williams told police after being read his rights that he had two guns, and police later learned that one of them had been reported stolen. Williams also had a warrant out for his arrest on a misdemeanor third-degree battery charge.

In addition to the battery count, Williams face two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a certain person and one felony count of theft by receiving of a firearm.