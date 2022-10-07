Man, 23, arrested in Texarkana shooting

TEXARKANA -- A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a Wednesday evening shooting that injured a local teenager.

Zion Fricks, 23, of Ashdown was arrested on a prior warrant for theft by receiving of a firearm and two charges related to the shooting investigation -- second-degree battery and criminal use of a prohibited weapon, according to Texarkana Police Department.

Fricks and five other people were in the garage of a residence in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue when Fricks discharged a firearm and struck a 19-year-old, police said.

The teen was reported in stable condition Wednesday night at a local hospital.

As part of the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for evidence collected at the scene and located five weapons, one of which is altered and illegal to possess.

The investigation continues, and additional arrests may result, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at (903) 793-7876 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154.