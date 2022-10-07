Man playing basketball shot

A man was injured outside a Bryant residence Thursday morning after a person opened fire on him from the street, according to a Facebook post from Bryant police.

Jarvis Milton, 28, was playing basketball with a friend in the driveway of a home on Bridgeport Lane in Bryant about 10 a.m. when a black sports car stopped in the street.

The driver stepped out of the car with a rifle and opened fire on the two, according to witnesses, striking Milton in the leg.

Milton was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was not stated in the post.

Police said they have yet to identify the shooter.