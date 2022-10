MLB playoff glance

WILD-CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

TODAY'S GAMES

All times Central

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-8) at Cleveland (Bieber 13-8), 11:07 a.m. (ESPN)

Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-7) at St. Louis (Quintana 6-7), 1:07 p.m. (ABC)

Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at Toronto (Manoah 16-7), 3:07 p.m. (ESPN)

San Diego (Darvish 16-8) at NY Mets (Scherzer 11-5), 7:07 p.m. (ESPN)

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 11:07 a.m. (ESPN2)

Seattle (Ray 12-12) at Toronto (TBA), 3:07 p.m. (ESPN)

San Diego (TBA) at NY Mets (TBA), 6:37 p.m. (ESPN)

Philadelphia (Nola 11-13) at St. Louis (Mikolas 12-13), 7:37 p.m. (ESPN2)

SUNDAY'S GAMES

All games if necessary

Seattle (TBA) at Toronto (TBA), 1:07 p.m. (ABC)

Tampa Bay (TBA) at Cleveland (TBA), 3:07 p.m. (ESPN)

San Diego (TBA) at NY Mets (TBA), 6:37 p.m. (ESPN)

Phildelphia (TBA) at St. Louis (TBA), 7:37 p.m. (ESPN2)