NEWS IN BRIEF

Dallas firm acquires apartments in state

Apartment complexes in Bentonville and Maumelle are part of a $500 million multifamily portfolio acquisition by a Dallas-based real estate investment firm, the company said Thursday.

RREAF Holdings LLC along with its Florida-based partners 3650 REIT and DLP Capital said the deal includes Glen at Polo Park in Bentonville and River Pointe in Maumelle. The company declined to break out the acquisition costs of the Arkansas properties.

RREAF Holdings was the leader in the deal and the properties were purchased from one seller, according to a release.

The properties were built between 1998 and 2012 with an average occupancy rate of 93%. The apartment complexes in the portfolio are primarily in suburban-metro areas.

— John Magsam

More hikes needed, says 1 more at Fed

WASHINGTON — More interest rate increases will be necessary to wrestle inflation under control, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said Thursday, echoing several tough speeches by other central bank officials this week.

Cook said she has revised her views on inflation in the past several months and now sees it as more persistent. And while real-time, private-sector data is showing signs that inflation could cool in the coming months, the Fed should only slow rate increases when inflation actually falls, she said.

“With inflation running well above our 2% longer-run goal, restoring price stability likely will require ongoing rate hikes, and then keeping policy restrictive for some time until we are confident that inflation is firmly on the path” back to 2%, she said at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Cook’s speech, her first as Fed governor, comes after hawkish comments earlier Thursday by Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, and Raphael Bostic, president of the Atlanta Fed, on Wednesday. “Hawks” in Fed-speak typically support higher interest rates to quell inflation, while “doves” are often more focused on keeping rates low.

Wall Street traders have speculated that the Fed may slow the pace of its rate increases soon or even cut them next year, as economies struggle with higher energy costs and inflation.

— The Associated Press

8.77 fall takes index to closing of 742.42

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 742.42, down 8.77.

“Relentless hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials dampened market sentiment as stocks closed lower led by the interest rate sensitive real estate and utilities sectors,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



