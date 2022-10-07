Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Ron Bryant, 22, of 2100 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Bryant was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Rogers

• Ashton Balentine, 18, of 111 Josie Kate Lane in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with robbery. Balentine was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Maria Galdamez-Magana, 35, of 4394 Reed Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with financial identity fraud. Galdamez-Magana was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.