NWA Restaurant News: The Meteor to land in south Fayetteville; Loma planned for uptown Rogers

The Meteor Cafe will bring the coffee and bike gear to Fayetteville's South Yard development.

The cafe is scheduled to open next spring in south Fayetteville, located directly off the Razorback Greenway and near the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South School Avenue.

In addition to serving coffee, the business will serve breakfast tacos, sourdough-crust pizza, burgers, baked goods, wine and beer. The shop will double as a cycling shop, selling bikes, apparel and accessories.

"The Meteor strives to be the front porch of the cycling and active-lifestyle community, so choosing a location right off the Razorback Greenway, in a city that values active transportation, vibed well with our business plan," said Doug Zell, co-founder of the Meteor and founder of Intelligentsia Coffee.

The Meteor previously had a location in the Little Rock before moving to Bentonville and Austin, Texas, in 2019.

Fayetteville Taco & Tamale Co. has also been announced as a future South Yard eatery.

Loma

Loma plans to combine authentic Mexican cuisine and a luxurious atmosphere in the Pinnacle Hills area of Rogers.

Soon to be launched by the owners of downtown Fayetteville's Tula, the approximately 9,000-square-foot restaurant plans to open on the third floor of the OneUptown building this fall, co-owner Juan Bahena said last month.

The restaurant has hired Mexico City-based architecture firm Pasquinel Studio as well as a Mexico City-based branding and product design firm to craft the indoor and outdoor areas, Bahena said.

"As far as food, service, finishes, we're really investing a lot of money into giving it that luxurious, custom-designed feel," he said.

Loma will also be bigger than Tula -- in seating, about 187 seats as compared to 58, and in the kitchen, where the space will allow for a wider variety of dishes. A rooftop seating area will offer opportunities to host pop-up bars, he said.

Tula opened in January 2020 on the downtown square in Fayetteville.

Bahena thinks the restaurant has been successful against all odds because the restaurant took its time making a menu of authentic recipes found throughout Mexico.

A grand opening for Loma is tentatively planned around early November, according to Bahena.

"We're excited to be open and looking forward to getting started."

Now open

Many of the restaurants mentioned in this column lately have begun welcoming hungry customers.

Bauhaus Biergarten opens Saturday at 11 a.m. at 326 Holcomb St. in downtown Springdale.

Two barbecue restaurants, TxAR House and OZ Smokehouse, have opened in downtown Rogers.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, a Louisiana-based sports bar, has opened off Wedington in Fayetteville.

Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs has expanded to a second location: a shipping container on the patio of Yeehawg.

Awards

Finally, a few local food and drink businesses have earned national or international acclaim during the last month.

Bentonville chocolate maker Markham & Fitz was recently featured at New York Fashion Week, and its "No. 1 Fan" bar ranked among the best "plain chocolate bars with alternative ingredients" at the International Chocolate Awards.

Yeyo's in Bentonville showed up on a recent New York Times list of 50 best restaurants in the United States; meanwhile, Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria in downtown Rogers was featured in Garden & Gun magazine.

Elika Liftee of Onyx Coffee Lab finished second place at the World Brewers Cup in Melbourne, Australia. Morgan Eckroth, Onyx's content marketing specialist, ranked second in the World Barista Championship. Both had won the respective national competitions in April.

Onyx staff and leadership have now placed in the top five in the U.S. Barista Championship each of the past seven years and in the U.S. Brewers Cup five of the past six years.