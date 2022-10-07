OTHERS SAY: Ian takes toll on rescuers, too

They go from door to door, hoping to find survivors and accounting for the dead, a grueling mission that continues even as bright and sunny skies make monstrous Hurricane Ian seem like something out of our deepest nightmares.

As Southwest Florida assesses the damage and figures out what the future may hold in a post-Ian world, rescue teams from around Florida and beyond go about their tasks, on foot and sometimes with dogs, knocking on the doors of wrecked homes and businesses, looking under piles of debris and checking inside the shells of buildings. They work methodically, block by block, but not without emotion.

In an event as traumatizing as this one, mental health can be precarious for those directly affected. Hurricanes can trigger anxiety, PTSD and uncertainty about the future. Mental-health providers are still working with families who felt the impact of Category 5 Hurricane Michael, which hit Florida's Panhandle in 2018.

But for now, let's take a moment to be grateful for those doing the hard work of searching for the living and the dead in the wake of the storm, and remember that they, too, are human beings.