PBPD to-do’s mostly finished

Most of what Denise Richardson wanted to achieve as Pine Bluff's second woman police chief within her first 90 days is close to being scratched off her to-do list, she told business leaders inside the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center.

"One of the main things I wanted to do is start our wellness program and peer support, which work together within the department," Richardson told about 25 attendees at the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce's Lunch & Learn on Thursday, 78 days since she was sworn in.

The goal of the wellness program, she said, is to take better care of officers in her department when they endure trauma or face internal or external conflicts, which tend to weigh heavily on them.

"We have not done a good job providing a space for them to be comfortable and taken care of," Richardson said. "When I mean wellness, I don't just mean physical wellness. I mean spiritual wellness, financial wellness ... just a holistic approach to taking better care of our people."

The need for such a program became evident to Richardson when the department lost Det. Kevin D. Collins in a shootout during an investigation at the Econo Lodge motel. The city and Police Department honored Collins in a remembrance ceremony Wednesday, marking the two-year anniversary of his death.

The officers, Richardson said, could not process their loss at that time, but a support group from the Little Rock Police Department assisted the Pine Bluff Police Department during that time of grief.

Within what Richardson called a multigenerational department, officers tend to process their emotions based on their generation.

"Gen-Xers don't talk about anything, and they don't want you to talk about it to them, but millennials will talk if they think you're listening," Richardson said. "Gen-Zers will talk and are going to talk online. So, we have to figure out a way to approach every employee we have in a way that is good and beneficial to them."

Once the wellness program is launched, the PBPD will launch software that will help Richardson and her leadership staff track an officer's disciplinary measures, complaints and use of force, among other things. A stellar officer who may have been steadily declining in performance and increasing in counseling and other documented incidents will be flagged through the software, she added, allowing supervisors to address the ongoing issues.

"Most of the time, we have officers who sort of slide out because they're going through one thing, and we didn't pay attention to it and they lose their whole career," Richardson said.

OTHER GOALS

A drone program is under development within the PBPD.

Trainees will earn an aviation license to operate large drones similar to those used at the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Richardson said the PBPD has found a potential financier for the program, a reason she wants her officers to better connect with the community.

"We know some of you are looking for ways to support us by buying lunch or giving us a shout out or volunteering in some of our programs," she said. "We know you want to do that and we're making it easier to do that, so we're developing a group of ambassadors who have the gift of gab and we are going to be sending them out."

RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION

Pine Bluff currently has between 92 and 96 officers out of a maximum 116, Richardson said Thursday.

The City Council recently eliminated 15 officer jobs but used the previously budgeted money to offer all officers raises. The PBPD employed as many as 181 officers when the city experienced its biggest growth, but Richardson said that high number has been cut to 151 and 131 as the population dwindled.

Finances are considered a main stressor officers deal with, Richardson pointed out, but she mentioned an initiative the department has taken on in hopes of recruiting and retaining talent.

One is a lateral program in which an officer with at least eight years' experience can transfer from another department to the PBPD and not have to start at the same salary as a beginning officer. The PBPD also takes part in job fairs across the state and country.

"We have lost a lot of officers over the years for just a little bit more [money]," she said. "We want to make sure we remain competitive, and at the top end, we want to be near the top. We know we can't compete with the Capitol City. We know we can't compete with Fayetteville in terms of pay, but we can compete in every other way, and I tend to place Pine Bluff in a position to compete at the very top."

That the officers go to higher-paying departments or end up working for the State Police speaks to the PBPD's ability to train its finest at the highest level, Richardson noted.

WOMAN POWER

Richardson, a 28-year member of the Pine Bluff police, is the first woman to work her way through the ranks to chief in that department. According to statistics she gave the audience, Pine Bluff is ahead of the curve in the hiring of female officers with 30% of the force being women, well ahead of the national average of 12%.

"My heart has always been in Pine Bluff," the Howard County native said. "I love it. I love the people, and this is what I know how to do."