PHOTO GALLERY: Trike Rally, fire academy and rummage sale setup

by Andy Shupe | Today at 5:00 a.m.
Boone Landry Kuester, 5, waves to his mother Thursday while riding his bicycle with other students during the annual First School Trike Rally at First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville. The school hosts the rally in conjunction with Bikes, Blues & BBQ in order to teach bike safety, have fun and raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of a former student who died of cancer. Visit nwaonline.com/221007Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Friday's gallery includes the annual Trike Rally at First United Presbyterian Church, a fire academy for new and qualifying firefighters and a rummage sale in Rogers.

