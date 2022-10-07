PREP FOOTBALL: Bell focused on his job at quarterback while piling up impressive statistics for undefeated Gentry Pioneers

GENTRY -- Chris Bell isn't overly impressed with the 99-yard touchdown completion he shares with receiver Dillon Owens, a record that is occasionally tied but will never be broken.

"It's something we've thought about but, really, we're focused on beating Green Forest," Bell said.

Good answer, which is why Bell is the quarterback and a senior leader of the Gentry Pioneers, who are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in 4A-1 Conference play.

Focus and discipline is needed tonight for Gentry, which hosts the Tigers of Green Forest (1-4, 0-2) in a homecoming game. Another win tonight will add momentum toward a stretch of games with the league's top contenders, including a showdown at Ozark on Oct. 14.

Gentry was 6-0 last year before losing four of five, including a one-point loss to Lamar in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs. Bell and his teammates are determined to finish better this season.

Bell is a dual-threat quarterback who's already surpassed his passing statistics from last year when he took over at quarterback after playing receiver as a sophomore. Through five games, Bell has completed 70 of 119 passes for 1,429 yards and 20 touchdowns with only 2 interceptions. Bell has also run for 426 yards and 9 touchdowns on 59 carries.

As a junior, Bell passed for 1,049 yards and rushed for 525 yards while missing two games because of a knee injury.

"Chris is a 'yes, sir, no, sir' kid and an extension of a coach on the field," Gentry coach Justin Bigham said. "He's always positive and does a good job of leading our guys. He doesn't try to do too much because he knows he has good guys around him. He understands what we're trying to do. He has to manage the game."

Bell was selected the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week after he accounted for 8 touchdowns in a 59-28 victory over Pea Ridge earlier this season. Bell threw for 380 yards and 5 touchdowns in the game while adding rushing scores of 1, 13, and 6 yards on the ground. That performance followed Bell's effort in a wild 63-41 win over Quitman when he accounted for 7 touchdowns and nearly 400 yards of offense.

Despite Gentry's success this season, the Pioneers did not make the Top 5 in the Arkansas Sports Media poll this week and the Pioneers are ranked fifth behind one-loss Malvern in Class 4A by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"We don't focus on (polls) too much but, when we see them, it does motivate us," Bell said. "Still, we have to focus on who we're playing."

The stands are sure to be filled tonight for homecoming at Gentry, which is on an upswing again following Bigham's arrival as head coach three years ago.

Bell said it's an exciting time to be a Pioneer, especially as a senior for a team that hopes to be 6-0 following tonight's game.

"It's great to see the people coming back out for the games and watching us win," said Bell, who moved to Gentry from West Fork in the ninth grade. "It's been fun. We have a really great coaching staff across the board, and we've had players besides the seniors come in and step up, and that's helped a lot."