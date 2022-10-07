PREP VB Andrew gets Lady Wildcats off to strong start

SPRINGDALE -- Galatia Andrew didn't have a kill for Springdale Har-Ber, but the senior did plenty to help the Lady Wildcats roll to 25-9, 25-16, 25-11 win over crosstown rival Springdale on Breast Cancer Awareness Night on Thursday evening at Wildcat Arena.

Both teams wore pink uniforms to commemorate the evening.

Andrew, a senior defensive specialist, stepped to the service line to start the match and served up eight straight points, including four aces, to get her team off to a great start and the Lady Wildcats never really looked back.

Har-Ber coach Cassie Loyd said the Har-Ber hitters really stepped up after the Lady Wildcats had lost four of their last five matches.

"After the weekend and even after Tuesday we set a lot of goals as far as reducing unforced errors on the hitting, passing well and serving tough and in," Loyd said. "I saw a lot of growth from Tuesday to Thursday, so that's refreshing to see.

Loyd said her team was more aggressive against Springdale.

"They went after it a little bit more," Loyd said. "We were a little hesitant this weekend and then on Tuesday, played a little bit scared to make errors so I thought our attackers swung a lot more aggressively and just kept the ball on the court in bad situations."

Andrew was also huge from the service line and passing, Loyd added.

"Having her on the service line to start the match is an awesome place to be," Loyd said. "Her first contact tonight was great. I'll say it again when the ball's on her platform in our first contact we're in good shape. She gets us in system, gives us a lot of energy. She's just a huge leader for us."

Har-Ber (15-13, 9-3 6A-West) trailed only briefly on Thursday and was in control most of the night.

Sophomore Brooklyn Ware led the Har-Ber attack with 13 kills with just one error in 18 swings. That's a .red-hot 667 hitting percentage. Korlynn Hall chipped in nine kills. Three others added five each.

The Lady Wildcats as a group hit a strong .421 with 40 kills and just eight errors on 76 swings.

Ridglee Thompson dished out 20 assists, while Andrew anchored the defense with 17 digs. Har-Ber finished with nine aces led by Andrew's five.

Fort Smith Southside 3, Bentonville 1

The trio of Sophia Neihouse, Gabi DuPree and Lydia Pitts combined for 49 kills to help the Lady Mavericks earn a tough

24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23 win over the Lady Tigers.

Neihouse led the way with a match-high 19 kills, while Pitts added 16 and DuPree 14. Mileah Neal also accounted for three of Southside's seven aces.

Tinsley Freeman led a balanced defense with 14 digs for the Lady Mavericks, while Kennedy Meadors and Jaclyn Evans added 12 each.

Madi Hooper led Bentonville with 17 kills, while Victoria Otter added 12 kills, five blocks and three aces. Reagan Tunnell added seven kills, five blocks and two aces, while Allison Oliphant contributed six blocks.

Kennedy. Meadors dished out 29 assists for Southside.

Ella Aprea finished with a team-high 20 digs. Setters Gloria Cranney and Audrey Adair dished out 19 assists each.

Shiloh Christian 3, Prairie Grove 0

The Lady Saints rolled to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 4A-Northwest Conference win.

Jill Dudley led the attack with 10 kills, while Ryan Russell and Reese Jones added nine kills each for the Lady Saints (16-3, 11-0 4A-Northwest). Jones also contributed 13 assists and 10 digs. Laila Creighton finished with a double-double registering 19 assists and 16 digs, while Bella Bonanno added 23 digs and six aces.

Shiloh Christian participates in the Conway Invitational on Saturday, facing Mount St. Mary and Vilonia in pool play.

Rogers 3, Fort Smith Northside 0

Macey Tauai led the Lady Mountie attack with 12 kills as Dahana Tuomala and Lauren Heinle added nine each and Brooklynn Weaver eight in Rogers' 25-23, 25-19, 25-19 win over the Lady Bears.

Heinle and Marissa Milbrodt dished out 18 assists each, while Madison Rhea contributed 18 digs. Olyvia Hall added 23 digs and two aces.

Fayetteville 3, Bentonville West 0

Brooke Rockwell hammered 19 kills to lead the Lady Purple'Dogs to a 25-19, 25-14, 25-22 win over the Lady Wolverines.