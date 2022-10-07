Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Whole Hog Football Podcast

Previewing Arkansas' trip to Mississippi State, Week 6 predictions

Today at 10:47 a.m.
Cade Fortin took over at quarterback for the final 12 snaps of Arkansas’ loss to Alabama last Saturday. Starter KJ Jefferson’s status for Saturday’s game at No. 23 Mississippi State remains unclear. “Whether he plays or not is still waiting to be seen,” Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday. “We’ve got a few more days to figure that out.” (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT