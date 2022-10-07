Previewing Arkansas' trip to Mississippi State, Week 6 predictions

Cade Fortin took over at quarterback for the final 12 snaps of Arkansas’ loss to Alabama last Saturday. Starter KJ Jefferson’s status for Saturday’s game at No. 23 Mississippi State remains unclear. “Whether he plays or not is still waiting to be seen,” Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday. “We’ve got a few more days to figure that out.” (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)







