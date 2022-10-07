Rogers police investigating Thursday shooting involving juveniles

ROGERS -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday involving several juveniles, including two who were injured.

Police responded at 5:27 p.m. to the 900 block of North B Street for a shooting investigation. Officers located a juvenile male with an apparent head injury, according to Keith Foster, police public information officer.

During the investigation, a second juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds was located in the 300 block of North 35th Street, Foster said.

Detectives determined the incidents were linked and both victims were injured in the 900 block of North B Street, Foster said.

Detectives arrested four juvenile males and one adult male in connection with the incidents, he said.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected, Foster said.