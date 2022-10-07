Smackover man killed in shooting; suspect in custody

A Smackover man is facing multiple felony charges following the shooting death of William D. Moore, 34

James W. Greer, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder, felony theft and possession of a firearm by certain persons for his alleged role in Moore's death, according to the Union County sheriff's office.

According to information provided by the sheriff’s office, deputies responded shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 5, to a report of an accidental shooting in the 3000 block of Lisbon Road. Upon arrival, deputies found Moore unresponsive with a gunshot wound in his chest, and he was subsequently pronounced deceased by the Union County coroner.

Greer made the 911 call, telling dispatchers that the shooting was accidental, said Capt. Jeff Stinson, chief investigator at the sheriff’s office.

"There was evidence at the scene that disputed that," Stinson said.

In the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Moore, also of Smackover, had come to the location where the shooting occurred to confront Greer about property the suspect had allegedly stolen from him the night before. Stinson said the extent of the suspect and victims' relationship with one another wasn't clear, but they did know each other.

"They were at least friendly enough that the suspect was at the victim's house the previous night by invitation," Stinson said.

Greer was initially charged with felony theft and possession of a firearm by certain persons, based on evidence found at the scene of the shooting and statements obtained by investigators, according to the sheriff’s office. Following interviews with witnesses and further investigation, the first-degree murder charge was also added.

According to court records, Greer has previously been convicted of residential burglary, theft of property and drug-related charges.

Greer is currently being held at the Union County jail as he awaits his first appearance, which is scheduled today at 10 a.m.

The sheriff’s office investigation is ongoing. Stinson said the victim's remains have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, and investigators will continue speaking with witnesses.