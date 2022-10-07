SOCCER

ASU women collect 4th straight win

Aliyah Williamson set a new career best with two scores Thursday afternoon at A-State Soccer Park in Jonesboro, leading the Arkansas State women to a 3-1 win against Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Ragin' Cajuns took a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute on a penalty kick, but the Red Wolves went ahead within 20 minutes. ASU (6-4-2, 4-1-0 Sun Belt Conference) opened its ledger on Darby Stotts' 17th-minute score off an assist from Sarah Strong, then grabbed a 2-1 advantage in the 23rd minute when Williamson buried a shot off Haley Husted's free kick.

Williamson later scored her second of the game, putting home a deflected cross by Stotts in the 68th minute. Louisiana Lafayette (1-6-5, 0-3-2) matched the Red Wolves with 14 shots, but put just three on goal.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UALR women surrender two second-half scores in loss

Southeast Missouri State twice in a 12-minute span Thursday night at the Coleman Complex in Little Rock, coming from behind to defeat the University of Arkansas-Little Rock 2-1.

Amaya Arias put the Trojans ahead in the 10th minute, redirecting a Natalee Geren free kick. UALR (5-6-2, 2-3-0 Ohio Valley Conference) limited Southeast Missouri (6-5-1, 2-1-1) to one shot in the first half, but the Redhawks outshot the Trojans 6-2 over the final 45 minutes. Cayla Koerner equalized for the visitors in the 54th minute and Morgan McCourt's first goal of the year proved the winner in the 66th.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

VOLLEYBALL

ASU's losing skid extends to 11

South Alabama moved to the top of the Sun Belt Conference West Division on Thursday night in Jonesboro, routing Arkansas State 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-14) at First National Bank Arena.

The Red Wolves, who have lost 11 matches in a row, led 18-17 in the first set, but the Jaguars closed on a 8-2 run to grab a 1-0 lead in the match. South Alabama (10-7, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) then ran away with the second and third sets.

ASU (5-12, 0-5) was held to a .084 hitting percentage -- its second-worst mark this season -- and trailed in kills 46-28.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

HSU's Cossement nabs GAC Golfer of the Week

Henderson State's Nate Cossement earned his third straight Great American Conference Men's Golfer of the Week distinction after he led the Reddies to a team title at the Battle for the Belt.

He entered the final round facing a 7-stroke deficit and shot a bogey-free 7-under 65, which matched his career-low score, to finish three strokes clear of second place. He also made a tournament-high 17 birdies.

The junior has finished the last three tournaments 6-under 207, even-par 216 and most recently 6-under 210.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services