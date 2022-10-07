Super Quiz: The Olympic Games

1. The Summer and the Winter Olympics are held every -------- years.

2. For what do the five circles on the Olympic flag stand?

3. What are the top three levels of awards for the winning athletes?

4. Which American won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics?

5. What are the usual three events of the triathlon?

6. What is the IOC?

7. What was the first U.S. city to host the Olympics?

8. What event consists of running, swimming, horseback riding, fencing and pistol shooting?

9. The traditional Olympic motto is "Citius, Altius, Fortius," which is Latin for "------------------------."

ANSWERS:

1. Four

2. Five continents

3. Gold, silver, bronze

4. Jesse Owens

5. Swimming, bicycling and running

6. International Olympic Committee

7. St. Louis (1904)

8. Pentathlon

9. Faster, Higher, Stronger