The world in brief: No China base, Solomons premier assures

No China base, Solomons premier assures

CANBERRA, Australia — The Solomon Islands prime minister assured Australia on Thursday that he would not “endanger his country” by allowing China to establish a naval base in the South Pacific.

Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare made his first visit to the Australian capital Canberra since his counterpart Anthony Albanese’s center-left Labor Party came to power at elections in May.

“Prime minister, I reiterate again that Solomon Islands will never be used for foreign military installations or institutions of foreign countries, because this will not be in the interest of Solomon Islands and its people,” Sogavare told Albanese in front of reporters before their meeting began in Parliament House.

A bilateral security agreement between China and the Solomons signed early this year raised concerns of a Chinese naval base being established in the South Pacific. China has denied seeking a military foothold in the Solomons.

“My government’s legacy is to safeguard the future of Solomon Islands and its people, and not to endanger the country and its citizens or the security of any forum country,” Sogavare added, referring to the Pacific Islands Forum, a bloc of 18 regional neighbors that includes Australia.

The pair released a joint statement after their meeting rather than hold a customary joint news conference. The leaders “reaffirmed mutual security commitments and the Pacific family first approach to regional peace and security,” the statement said.

Killed 3 ISIS leaders in Syria, U.S. says

WASHINGTON — U.S. forces killed three senior Islamic State leaders in two separate military operations in Syria Thursday, including a rare ground raid in a portion of the northeast that is controlled by the Syrian regime, U.S. officials said.

According to officials, U.S. special operations forces conducted a raid near the village of Qamishli, killing ISIS insurgent Rakkan Wahid al Shamman, wounding another and capturing two others.

Later Thursday, the U.S. conducted an airstrike in northern Syria, killing Abu Ala, the No. 2 Islamic State leader in Syria, and Abu Mu’ad al Qahtani, another ISIS leader, officials said.

A U.S. official said a small number of U.S. troops were on the ground near Qamishli for less than an hour to conduct the ground raid. The U.S. doesn’t often do missions on territory that is under the control of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the raid.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command said al Shamman was known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters in support of Islamic State operations. According to the statement, no civilians or U.S. troops or were killed or injured in the raid.

In Iran video, ‘spies’ admit protest role

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran on Thursday published video showing two detained French citizens purportedly confessing to acts of espionage, as Iranian leaders sought to portray ongoing anti-government protests as a foreign plot instead of widespread anger over the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman detained by the country’s morality police.

The video released by the state-run IRNA news agency showed a woman presented as Cecile Kohler, a high school teacher and educational trade union official, alongside her partner, Jacques Paris.

France’s government issued a blistering rebuke to the allegations and described the plight of the detained French citizens as “state hostages.” Iran, which long has used detained Westerners as bargaining chips in negotiations, previously has offered no public evidence to support the spying accusations.

The French Foreign Ministry said the “supposed confessions extracted under duress” of the detained French nationals in the video was “outrageous.”

Sudanese in accord on constitution draft

CAIRO — More than 50 Sudanese pro-democracy groups have agreed on a new draft constitution in one of the largest shows of unity from the country’s opposition since the 2019 popular uprising. The document, signed Wednesday evening, is meant to put the country back on the path to democracy and remove the military from power, according to group leaders.

Sudan has been mired in political turmoil since its military seized power in a coup last October after three decades of repressive Islamist rule under former President Omar Al Bashir. After the military takeover, Sudan’s top general and current ruler, Abdel Fattah Burhan, swept away his civilian partners in government and detained hundreds of officials and activists.

At least 54 mainly grassroots networks — known as the Resistance Committees — signed the charter late Wednesday in Khartoum in what is a hybrid of two separate proposals drafted earlier this year.

The merged charter has yet to be formally published by the coalition of opposition groups. However, an unpublished version seen by The Associated Press on Thursday included measures for the removal of the current military leaders, the cancellation of the Juba Peace Agreement and the implementation of a new transitional constitution and legislative council.





Sudanese demonstrators attend a rally Thursday to demand the return to civilian rule, in Khartoum, Sudan. (AP/Marwan Ali)





