TONIGHT’S OVERALL TOP 10 GAMES

NO. 1 BRYANT AT LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Quigley Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Bryant: Buck James; Little Rock Central: George Shelton

RECORDS Bryant 4-0, 2-0 7A-Central; Little Rock Central 0-5, 0-4

NOTEWORTHY Bryant has won 14 in a row against Little Rock Central, dating back to 2007. ... Bryant has won 45 straight games against in-state competition. ... Bryant is holding opponents to 12.8 points per game. ... Central is allowing 47.6 points per game. ... Bryant quarterback Jordan Walker has thrown for 846 yards and nine touchdowns.

NO. 2 CONWAY AT NO. 5 CABOT

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Cabot

COACHES Conway: Keith Fimple; Cabot: Scott Reed

RECORDS Conway 5-0, 3-0 7A-Central; Cabot 4-1, 2-0

NOTEWORTHY The Wampus Cats have won the previous six meetings with the Panthers. ... Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo has thrown for 1,419 yards and 15 touchdowns. ... Conway running back Boogie Carr has rushed for 539 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Cabot is holding opponents to 12.2 points per game.

SILOAM SPRINGS AT NO. 3 PULASKI ACADEMY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Joe B. Hatcher Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Siloam Springs: Brandon Craig; Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas

RECORDS Siloam Springs 0-6, 0-4 6A-West; Pulaski Academy 6-, 4-0

NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy beat Siloam Springs in their only previous meeting -- a 2006 opening-round playoff matchup. ... The Bruins have won 33 straight games against in-state competition. ... Pulaski Academy quarterback Kel Busby leads the state in passing with 1,857 yards. ... Siloam Springs is allowing 43.2 points per game.

NO. 4 BENTONVILLE AT ROGERS HERITAGE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE David Gates Stadium, Rogers

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Rogers Heritage: Eric Munoz

RECORDS Bentonville 4-1, 2-0 7A-West; Rogers Heritage 3-2, 1-1 7A-West

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville has won all 14 meetings with Roger Heritage. ... This season, Rogers Heritage has won three games for the first time since 2014. ... Bentonville quarterback Carter Nye has thrown for 1,176 yards and 16 touchdowns. ... Bentonville running back Josh Ficklin has rushed for 712 yards and 11 touchdowns.

GREENBRIER AT NO. 6 LAKE HAMILTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Wolf Stadium, Pearcy

COACHES Greenbrier: Randy Tribble; Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran

RECORDS Greenbrier 3-2, 1-2 6A-West; Lake Hamilton 6-0, 4-0

NOTEWORTHY This is the first meeting between these teams this century. ... This is Lake Hamilton's fourth straight 6-0 start. ... Lake Hamilton running back Justin Crutchmer has totaled 449 rushing yards, 483 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. ... Greenbrier wide receiver Carter McElhany has caught 25 passes for 547 yards and 6 touchdowns.

NO. 8 LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC AT SHERIDAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Yellowjacket Stadium, Sheridan

COACHES Little Rock Catholic: John Fogleman; Sheridan: Larry McBroom

RECORDS Little Rock Catholic 5-0, 3-0 6A-East; Sheridan 2-3, 0-2

NOTEWORTHY This is the first 5-0 start for Little Rock Catholic in at least 30 years. ... This is Catholic and Sheridan's first meeting this century. ... Catholic quarterback Sam Sanders has thrown for 864 yards and nine touchdowns. ... Catholic is holding opponents to 14.6 points per game. ... Sheridan is averaging 278.2 yards rushing per game.

NO. 9 ROGERS AT BENTONVILLE WEST

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Wolverine Stadium, Centerton

COACHES Rogers: Chad Harrison; Bentonville West: Bryan Pratt

RECORDS Rogers 5-0, 2-0 7A-West; Bentonville West 3-2, 1-1

NOTEWORTHY This is the first 5-0 start for the Mountaineers since 2012. ... Bentonville West has won five of the six in the series. ... Rogers is tied for the second-most points scored in Class 7A with 214. ... Bentonville West's 16.6 points allowed per game is the fourth-best rate in the class.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE AT NO. 10 FAYETTEVILLE

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

COACHES Fort Smith Southside: Kim Dameron; Fayetteville: Casey Dick

RECORDS Fort Smith Southside 5-0, 2-0 7A-West; Fayetteville 3-2, 1-1

NOTEWORTHY Former University of Arkansas quarterback Casey Dick will be coaching his first game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Southside Coach Kim Dameron is former Razorback defensive back. ... Fayetteville has won the previous eight matchups with Fort Smith Southside since 2011. ... Fayetteville wide receiver Kaylon Morris is third in the state with 675 receiving yards. ... Southside running back Isaac Gregory has rushed for 603 yards and seven touchdowns.

NOTE Greenwood is idle.