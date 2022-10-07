Trial put off as Twitter, Musk negotiate buyout

With a trial in Delaware Chancery Court now delayed, Elon Musk's lawyers said Thursday that Twitter is refusing to accept the Tesla billionaire's renewed $44 billion bid for the social media company.

Musk made the renewed offer to take over Twitter earlier this week, hoping to end a protracted legal dispute that began when he tried to back out of the April deal, and Twitter sued.

Musk's attorneys asked Thursday that the upcoming Delaware trial be adjourned to leave more time for him to secure financing.

While Twitter leadership has said the company intends to close the deal at the agreed-upon price, its attorneys sent a letter Thursday to the Delaware Chancery Court's head judge asking for the trial to proceed. It was originally set to start Oct. 17.

By late Thursday, the judge formally moved to delay the trial, saying Musk must close the deal by Oct. 28. The judge said the trial will happen in November if he doesn't.

Since Twitter sued Musk to force him to complete the purchase after he tried to back out four months ago, it is unlikely the San Francisco-based company -- whose shareholders have voted to approve the deal -- will walk away from the agreement.

Rather, it's likely Twitter seeks assurances from Musk's side that this time he's serious and won't walk away again.

Eric Talley, a Columbia University law professor, tweeted Thursday that Twitter "is absolutely right not to take 'yes' for an answer, and everyone knows why. (They tried that in April and it didn't go so well)."

Talley added that Twitter would, however, take a "certified bank transfer" from Musk.

Musk attorneys said his financial backers "have indicated that they are prepared to honor their commitments" and are working to close the deal by Oct. 28, roughly a week after the trial was set to conclude.

Twitter's shares fell $1.91, or 3.7%, to close at $49.39 on Thursday. It was the stock's second day of declines following a surge of more than 22% on Tuesday after Musk made his renewed offer to buy the company.

NEGOTIATING A DISCOUNT

In the weeks before Musk renewed his bid to own Twitter Inc., his representatives spoke with the company several times about redoing the deal at a lower price, said four people familiar with the discussions.

Musk sought a discount of as much as 30%, three of the people said, a proposal that would have valued the company at roughly $31 billion.

Twitter rebuffed the proposal, said the people, who requested anonymity because the talks were confidential. In the past week, discussions narrowed to a discount of about 10%.

Musk had indicated in July that he no longer wished to buy Twitter, citing what he said was an uncontrollable spam problem on the social platform. Twitter then sued Musk to force the deal.

After months of dispute, Musk sent a letter to Twitter on Monday night offering to pay his full initial price, reports of the deal then stalling trading in Twitter shares for much of Tuesday.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, said completing the acquisition, however, was dependent on his ability to secure financing from the banks that had agreed to back his April bid. Musk otherwise will be required to pay a $1 billion breakup fee.

The banks and other investors are reviewing the deal's original $12.5 billion debt-financing package. The lenders are led by Morgan Stanley. Other investors include Oracle Corp. CEO Larry Ellison.

Musk and Twitter previously agreed to postpone a long-anticipated deposition of Musk that would have started Thursday.

Musk has skipped out on other deposition dates in the case. In one instance, he cancelled a Sept. 28 meeting to answer questions because of covid-19 concerns, according to court filings.

Musk also demanded depositions be held in Austin, Texas, instead of Delaware.

Twitter, meanwhile, is considering a range of options for adding certainty to the deal, including court supervision of the closing process and payment of an interest fee to compensate for delays in the closing process, said sources familiar with the talks.

Information for this article was contributed by Conger and Michael Schmidt of The New York Times, Jef Feeley of Bloomberg News (WPNS), and staff of The Associated Press.