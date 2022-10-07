Tulsa man gets 100 months in prison for selling heroin in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Tulsa man was sentenced Thursday to more than eight years in federal prison for dealing heroin.

Jeremy Burns Dodson, 43, was sentenced to 100 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of heroin.

According to court documents, detectives with the Benton County Drug Unit and 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force received information Dodson was trafficking heroin in Northwest Arkansas. Detectives conducted multiple controlled purchases of heroin from Dodson starting in November 2020.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Eaton prosecuted the case.