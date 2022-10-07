Washington County election officials say ‘archaic’ laws create problems for them and voters

FAYETTEVILLE -- Citing Arkansas' often "archaic" election laws, members of Washington County's Election Commission are eyeing a number of areas they may ask lawmakers to "clean up" or change completely.

The commission reviewed a long list of election-related issues that could be presented to state legislators when the next session of the General Assembly begins in January. The extent of the changes included some election scheduling problems that can be addressed by changes in the laws. Others were more complicated, such as requiring school millage to be included on every ballot. Changing that would require a constitutional amendment.

"If there are things we would like to see them clean up or change, we need to start pushing our legislators now," commission chairperson Renee Oelschlaeger said during Thursday's meeting. "We can't wait until Jan. 1 because they've already started working on bills by then."

The commission discussed changes in the state's primary election schedules, which now have primary elections in March during presidential election years and in May in nonpresidential election years. Jennifer Price, the commission's executive director, said March elections work better in terms of having poll workers available since the May elections often conflict with graduations, weddings, vacations and other summer activities.

The March election schedule has more potential for weather-related concerns since early voting begins in February, Price said, but those can be addressed with changes in the laws to allow temporary closing of voting sites during early voting if county courthouses are closed due to weather.

Price also suggested moving runoff elections from four weeks after an election to five weeks, giving election officials more time to do all of the work needed for the runoff.

Voter registration issues were also among the areas of concern, with changes in the law to adopt new technologies offered as a possible solution.

Price had listed problems with transferring voter information between counties, keeping voter registration information up to date when voters move, and recurring problems with voters trying to register at state revenue offices and that information not reaching county officials.

Commission member Max Deitchler said technology already used in other states offers solutions to each of the problems.

"You could eliminate all three of those if you allow online registration and online change of address," Deitchler said. "Our voter registration process is so archaic. People are filling out a paper form and then that information has to be entered electronically by someone else. We see it go awry all the time."

The commissioners discussed the secretary of state's VoterView system, which allows voters to check their voter registration status and obtain other election information.

"If you can check your registration on VoterView you should be able to change your address," Oelschlaeger said.

The commissioners asked Price to contact the secretary of state's office to see if the VoterView system can be modified to allow voters to submit a change of address.

Deitchler said the technology exists to keep the information secure and said many businesses and other entities allow users or customers to change their personal information electronically.

"Everything is going online," Deitchler said. "It's a rarity that you have to mail anything in these days."