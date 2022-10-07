WH Bulldogs to host Mills for homecoming

Aiden Mchan and Marshon Jordan don't think too much about their football stats, but the White Hall Bulldogs linebacker duo have impressive ones.

Sophomore Jordan and senior Mchan led the state in tackles with 76 and 67, respectively, at the end of September. Both still rank in the state's top 10 with Jordan in second place behind Subiaco Academy's Brody Koch with 81 tackles and Mchan seventh. The Bulldogs were off last week so that shifted the numbers.

"I was shocked by the stats," Mchan said while sitting in Bulldog Coach Ryan Mallett's office. "But I'm not letting it go to my head."

Jordan echoed his teammate. "When I first found out, it was pretty amazing," he said. "I'm a sophomore but you can't let those stats get to you."

Mchan and Jordan will be in action at 7 tonight as the Bulldogs celebrate their homecoming and host the Morrilton Devil Dogs (4-2, 2-2 in 5A-Central). Two weeks ago, the Bulldogs (2-3, 1-2) barely lost 34-32 to the still undefeated Mills Comets (6-0, 4-0). Last week, the Devil Dogs beat Watson Chapel 38-20 in Morrilton.

"Friday is all about avoiding distractions for us," Mallett said. "We need to go play our best football game to date. I've liked how we practiced this week. We need to carry that into the game Friday night."

For Mchan and Jordan, when the lights shine on Friday night, they have nothing on their minds but playing the best game that they have ever played.

"This is my first year starting," Mchan, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound middle linebacker, said. "I didn't think I would be as good as this, but I've been planning for this season for the last two seasons. I had a plan."

And boy, did he.

Mchan, who was on the second string team his junior year, initiated his own practice regimen last season when the Bulldogs had 27 seniors. Knowing he would get very little, if any, time on the field on a Friday night, he would practice on the sidelines during the game. Mchan knew that he would be a starter this year, and he wanted to be ready.

After afternoon practices, Mchan tacked on another hour of training to improve his strength and stamina. It's a ritual he still tries to do throughout the week to improve his game and body.

He has now taken his self-taught lessons and passed them onto the younger Jordan.

"This is our first year to play together," Jordan, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound middle linebacker, said. "We are learning how to work together as a team, as brothers and as friends."

Mchan said that he is helping Jordan read the guards, telling him how to get to the ball faster and how to get a correct read on the plays.

"Marshon has me beat as far as speed," Mchan said.

The pair said they want to get to the ball on Friday night, trust their teammates to make the right plays and avoid any penalties.

As they discussed their Friday night game plan, Mallett popped into his office.

"Hey, make sure you don't give away our secrets," Mallett joked.

The players laughed.

"We need to fix little errors," Mchan said.

"And stay focused," Jordan said.

Like most high school football players, a pro career has crossed Jordan and Mchan's minds. After all, their coach went to the pros. But Mchan, who wants to study exercise science and specifically kinesiology, is interested in "getting a free education" in college. Jordan, who has two more years in high school, said it's too early to think about what he will pursue after his senior year.

When asked how Mallett was as a coach, they paused. Mallet was still at his desk, and he laughed.

"I'll leave so y'all can tell the truth," Mallett said.

"Coach pushes us hard," Mchan said. "He makes sure everyone does our job correct. I was shocked the first day of practice. I expected him to be laid back, but he was strict and ready to go day one. He made sure we were locked in on day one."

Jordan said that Mallett has taught his team about realizing their abilities on and off the field.

"He sees our potential and wants us to see it," Jordan said. "He's made us realize that we can't keep doing football our whole lives. Football isn't guaranteed to too many people, and we better enjoy it while we can. You never know when your time is up. The game you play may be your last game."

For Mallett, these two players have impressed him.

"Aiden is a great senior leader who leads by example and it shows on Friday nights," Mallett said. "Marshon is still young but gets to the ball well. He has lots of upside in the future if he continues to get stronger in the off-season and studies the game."





White Hall senior linebacker Aiden McHan (13), pictured against Stuttgart in an August scrimmage, is still among the state leaders in tackles. He ranks seventh with 67. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

