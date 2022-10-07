The nation in brief: Whitmer kidnap plotter gets 4-year term; N.Y. gun law too restrictive, judge rules

Whitmer kidnap plotter gets 4-year term

A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison.

Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.

Franks "made the right decision and came clean. That's encouraging," U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said in federal court in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Franks was among six anti-government extremists who were charged with conspiracy and other crimes. Investigators said the group's goal was to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and incite a U.S. civil war -- the "boogaloo" -- before the 2020 presidential election.

Franks apologized to the governor and her family. "I understand that this experience had to have been very traumatizing and difficult," he said. "I'm ashamed and embarrassed of my actions, and I regret every decision that I made."

The group considered Whitmer, a Democrat, and other elected officials to be tyrants who were infringing on constitutional rights, especially during the covid-19 pandemic.

Franks, 28, participated in a key step in the conspiracy: a ride on a rainy night to scout Whitmer's vacation home in northern Michigan.

He testified that he had hoped to be killed by police if a kidnapping could be pulled off at some point. The FBI, however, had undercover agents and informants inside the group.

N.Y. gun law too restrictive, judge rules

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A federal judge Thursday halted key provisions of New York's latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought, saying multiple parts of a law the state passed this year are unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby said the licensing requirements -- such as a rule requiring applicants to turn over information about their social media accounts -- went too far.

"Simply stated, instead of moving toward becoming a shall-issue jurisdiction, New York State has further entrenched itself as a shall-not-issue jurisdiction. And, by doing so, it has further reduced a first-class constitutional right to bear arms in public for self defense ... into a mere request," wrote Suddaby.

The ruling would keep in place a ban on firearms being carried into schools, government buildings and places of worship, but the judge said the state couldn't ban guns from other sensitive locations, such as Times Square.

The judge gave the state three business days to seek emergency relief before a federal appeals court.

N.Y. city to pay $12M for policing death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- City officials agreed to pay $12 million to the children of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after police held him down until he stopped breathing on a snowy street in Rochester.

A federal judge approved the settlement in a court document filed Thursday. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said the agreement was "the best decision" for the city.

"It would have cost taxpayers even more to litigate, and would have placed a painful toll on our community," said Evans, who wasn't in office when Prude died in March 2020.

The settlement money, minus lawyers' fees and costs, will go to Prude's five children, attorneys said.

"I think that it's an amount of money that is sufficient to show that the City of Rochester recognizes that something very bad happened and that it's very important for the city to put it in the rear-view mirror and move forward," said lawyer Matthew Piers.

The agreement is the latest in a number of settlements involving police killings of Black people in the U.S. in the past decade. Among them are a $27 million agreement with the family of George Floyd and a $12 million settlement with relatives of Breonna Taylor.

4 kidnapped in California found dead

Four members of a family were found dead in a rural field in California's Central Valley, two days after they were kidnapped, authorities said.

"Our worst fears have been confirmed," Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said Wednesday night.

A baby, her parents and her uncle had been kidnapped Monday from the family's trucking business in Merced, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said surveillance footage outside the business showed an armed man forcing the victims into a truck, two of them with their hands apparently zip-tied behind their backs.

The police identified the family members as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; her father, Jasdeep Singh, 36; and the baby's uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39.

"There's no word right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident," Warnke said. "I said it earlier: There's a special place in hell for this guy, and I mean it."

Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, who had been named a person of interest, was taken into custody Tuesday after trying to kill himself, authorities said.



