Woman surrenders after Thursday night standoff with North Little Rock police

North Little Rock police arrested a woman who barricaded herself in a home with a gun Thursday night, according to an early-morning news release Friday from the department.

The incident led to a multi-hour standoff in the 1700 block of West 13th Street with the unidentified woman, who negotiators eventually got to surrender peacefully, the release published at 3:25 a.m. states.

She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, the report states, but it was not clear what injuries she may have suffered.

Officers first arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, following a report of a disturbance with a weapon. Witnesses told them that a woman had pointed a gun at another person and made threats before retreating into the residence.

Police formed a perimeter around the area during the standoff, but the area was cleared by Friday morning, the release states.