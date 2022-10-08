2 Arkansas churches celebrate German heritages this weekend

Two Arkansas churches founded by German immigrants are celebrating their roots this weekend.

In Pope County, members of Zion Lutheran Church in the unincorporated community of Augsburg are holding their Augsburg Fall Fest from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., featuring German food, bingo, cake walks, crafts, antique cars, music and kids activities, including games, a petting zoo and pony rides.

The event is traditionally preceded by a Reformation Bike Ride that starts and ends at the church.

At St. Edward Catholic Church in Little Rock, parishioners are gathering for their Homecoming Anniversary and Feast Day today and Sunday.

Visitors can view a replica of the Shroud of Turin in the gymnasium and enjoy refreshments and a memorabilia display in the cafeteria from 1-6 p.m. today with an English Mass at 4 p.m.

Sunday, the same activities are from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., with an English Mass at 9 a.m. and a Spanish Mass at noon. Thrift and gift shops are open both days from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Zion Lutheran Church, roughly 15 miles northwest of Russellville, is a member of the traditional, confessional Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

Initially, the services were in German.

"The year it was founded was 1883," said Joshua Ralston, the congregation's pastor.

The immigrants who settled there retained much of their language and culture over the next half century.

A Feb. 27, 1937, Associated Press article said the residents of Augsburg were "self-sustaining [and] have little to do with the outside world. Practically all speak German."

None of its "families ever applied for government relief," it added.

Settling on land others deemed "unfit for cultivation," the Germans had established vineyards and orchards, it added.

The fall fest was started roughly 15 years ago.

"In its heyday, there's been anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 people [attending]," Ralston said.

St. Edward Catholic Church, one of Little Rock's oldest parishes, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Its growth was fueled by German immigration in the 1880s. The current church was begun in 1901, according to its 1984 national register nomination form.

The formal dedication occurred on July 4, 1905, and included separate homilies in English and in German.

These days, it remains a welcoming church for immigrants, particularly those from Latin America. Masses are celebrated in English as well as Spanish.

Pat Eichler, a member for 40 years, described St. Edward as "a very warm, inviting parish."

If you go:

• Zion Lutheran Church is located at 93 Augsburg Road, London.

• St. Edward Catholic Church is located at 801 Sherman St.