2020 opponents get a rematch this year

FAYETTEVILLE — The contest for Washington County’s House District 22 is a rematch between Rep. David Whitaker, D-Fayetteville, and his 2020 Republican challenger, Brian Hester.

The candidates are the same, but the district they are competing in changed. Their previous contest was in House District 85. The state redrew legislative district boundaries and renumbered districts after the 2020 U.S. census.

District 22 includes Farmington along with parts of Prairie Grove and southwestern Fayetteville. In 2020, the district Whitaker represented stretched as far east as Crossover Road in Fayetteville. Now almost all of the district lies west of Interstate 49. Whitaker won the 2020 contest with 55% of the vote.

State representatives serve two-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357. There are 100 members of the state House. Early voting begins Oct. 24. Election day is Nov. 8.

Whitaker is running for his sixth term in the House. Hester is a brother of Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, incoming president of the state Senate.

“A lot has changed since I ran for representative in 2020,” Hester said. “Gas prices have skyrocketed, inflation is out of control, the cost of everyday necessities like food, water, electricity, etc. have gone way up. We see the impact of the liberal policies that David Whitaker advocates for, that have been pushed down from the federal level.”

Hester wants the trend of cutting the state income tax to continue, he said.

“I will fight for school choice and parental rights,” he said. “I will continually work to remove license barriers, red tape, and regulation that make it more difficult for the people of my district to go to work.”

“District 22 is made up of hard-working people that are trying to make a better future for themselves and their families,” Hester said. “It’s full of great people who simply want to live and raise their families without the government getting in the way and making their lives more difficult.”

Whitaker said a big part of his job if reelected will be protecting cities and the people who live in them from state government interference.

“The best government is the government closest on the ground,” Whitaker said. “City governments know what their residents want and how to run things the way those citizens want.”

If reelected, he will leave the House State Agencies Committee and move to the City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Whitaker said. He has the seniority in the House to make that pick, he said. As a former assistant city attorney for Fayetteville, he will be able to guard against “oppressive” state mandates, he said.

Whitaker went to the State Agencies Committee in the last legislative session because the Legislature redrew the boundaries of the state’s four congressional districts during that time, he said. The proposed district maps went through the agencies committee. He took the committee assignment to help protect Northwest Arkansas’ interests, he said.

Brian Hester (R)

Age: 45

Employment: Real estate appraiser

Residency: Fayetteville; lived in the Fayetteville-Farmington area 22 years

Education: Attended University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and North Arkansas College, Harrison

Political experience: Unsuccessful bid for state House, 2020

David Whitaker (D)

Age: 61

Residency: Has lived in the district more than 20 years

Employment: Attorney

Education: Juris doctorate, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; bachelor’s degree in geography, University of Mary Washington, Fredericksburg, Va.

Political experience: State representative since 2013; unsuccessful candidate for U.S. Congress in 2010

