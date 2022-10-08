We wonder what this will do to housing prices in California . . . .

Scientists say that the Pacific Ocean is getting smaller every year. And researchers at Curtin University in Australia and Peking University in China apparently used high-powered computers to model tectonic plate movements and predict how they'll move in the future.

Their models show Asia and the Americas colliding to create a big ol' continent, and a big ol' ocean where the land isn't. Modern scientists call the coming new continent "Amasia."

Super-continents tend to happen as the plates down below shift around. Then they break apart again. Scientists call it the super-continent cycle.

Fact is, scientists think the new land mass will probably come together in . . . oh, about 200 million or 300 million years. Give or take a million years.

Of all our concerns about a changing world, we're going to put Amasia pretty far down on the list.