Arkansans gear up, head out to help Florida residents affected by hurricane

Scores of Arkansas Southern Baptists have rushed to Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian, the Category 4 storm that pummeled portions of the Sunshine State.

By Tuesday, roughly 50 Arkansas volunteers had already made it to a feeding and cleanup site set up at Riverside Baptist Church in Fort Myers, Fla.

That number was expected to swell to about 150 volunteers by the end of this weekend, said Randy Garrett, disaster relief director for the Arkansas Baptist State Convention.

In addition to manpower, the Arkansans have taken the equipment necessary to turn the church's lights back on.

The storm has left hundreds of thousands without electricity.

"We've got a big 200 kilowatts generator that's supplying the power. We'll keep that running 24/7," Garrett said.

Cooking units also have been deployed to feed the multitudes.

The Red Cross buys and distributes the food; the Baptists cook it.

"Once we get ramped up and going, we'll be serving lunch and dinner, about 5,000 meals each time," said David McCallister, a Red River Baptist Association feeding team unit leader and a member of First Baptist Church in Arkadelphia.

A retired business unit manager for a specialty chemicals company, McCallister, 76, has previous culinary experience, he noted.

"Fifty years ago, I was trained as a cook in the Army. So here I am cooking again," he said.

Ian, the strongest storm to hit the United States this year, left a trail of devastation stretching from western Cuba to South Carolina. With maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, it claimed more than 100 lives, officials said.

The coastal communities around Fort Myers were hit hardest.

Given the scope of the devastation, Southern Baptists coordinated an all-out mobilization.

The 13.7-million member organization is not only the nation's largest Protestant denomination, it is also one of the country's largest disaster relief networks.

State conventions, including Arkansas, quickly answered the call.

Volunteers from Clarksville First Baptist Church were among the early arrivals.

"Predominantly, we're chainsaw [operators]. We remove the trees that fall on houses, block driveways and the ones that tear down a power line," said Howard Moose, a unit leader for the group, as he neared Fort Myers on Tuesday.

The teams come prepared.

"We've got, I think, 12 chainsaws and chains and poles and hooks and all the equipment," he said.

Moose, 79, has been a Baptist disaster recovery volunteer for years, most recently traveling to Eastern Kentucky for 10 days to help victims of this summer's flooding. When he realized the enormity of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, he quickly volunteered for another tour of duty.

"It's hard, grueling, dirty work. And if you're not called to do this, by God, you would be miserable," he said.

As a job, it might be unpleasant. But as a volunteer ministry, it's highly rewarding, Moose maintains.

"Jesus paid the price," he said."We're sharing the love of Christ. ... We enjoy doing that. We're called to serve. And that's what we do."

The Arkansas volunteer teams typically rotate in and out, with some expected to head back home in the coming days. Others, including a group from the Faulkner Baptist Association, will take their place.

Arkansas United Methodists also will be mobilizing, according to Sheri Mathews, the Arkansas Conference Disaster Recovery Coordinator.

"In preparation for the call to respond to help our neighbors in Florida, we are gathering teams to be on standby so that when the time comes we will be ready. We do plan on responding with neighboring states," she said.

Carroll Bishop, a retired Conway Public Schools assistant superintendent, is among the Baptists scheduled to travel to Fort Myers this weekend.

Disaster relief is a way to thank the Lord "for all that he's given me," Bishop, 66, said.

The work isn't always easy, but "God just kind of lifts you up and helps you out" as you do it, he said.

"It's just very, very rewarding," he said.

Garrett, the Arkansas convention's disaster relief director, says additional Natural State teams will be headed to the Fort Myers area in the days and weeks ahead.

"We'll be there quite some time. We'll stay there as long as we're needed," he said. "We'll do all we can to help the community."