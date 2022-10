Blytheville, 1920: Friday's feature showed the school building to the left in 1910. A decade later the town had built a new, "modern" school annex, adjoining on the right. In 1920 the average Arkansas schoolteacher earned $476 a year, $200 more than a decade earlier. The population of the city had risen to 6,500; it had 13,735 as of 2020.

