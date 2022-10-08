Arkansas State Police conducting a use of force investigation into a Star City police officer who hit a 15-year-old girl

Arkansas State Police are investigating a Star City police officer's use of force after the officer struck a 15-year-old girl while attempting to restrain her in July.

State police opened the criminal investigation into officer Johnathan Fallis' conduct after receiving a request from Kyle Hunter, prosecuting attorney for Lincoln and Jefferson counties, said Bill Sadler, spokesman for the agency on Friday.

Fallis, who returned to work last month, struck a runaway girl from Russellville while trying to secure her in a restraint chair alongside other officers at the Lincoln County jail early July 19.

In an incident report, a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy described the blow as a "close fist jab to [the girl's] cranium." At the time, the girl -- described as 5 feet tall and 118 pounds in the report -- was alleged to have been biting, spitting and kicking at Fallis and two other officers as they attempted to subdue her. A news release issued by the Star City Police Department this week described the hit as a "hard hand control technique."

Hunter said he requested the state police investigation shortly after the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported on the incident in late August.

"It was within a week or two of when it came to light," said Hunter on Friday.

No charges have been filed against Fallis, according to Hunter.

After requesting the state police probe, Hunter recused himself from investigating the confrontation because of a conflict of interest. A court assigned Jeffrey Rogers, prosecuting attorney based in El Dorado, as special prosecutor, said Hunter.

Rogers did not respond to phone calls requesting comment on Friday.

Fallis was placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an internal Star City Police Department investigation. The roughly weeklong inquiry at the end of August found Fallis acted in accordance with department policy, state laws and federal laws. Fallis returned to work on Sept. 1, according to Star City Police Chief Cody Drake.

On Friday, Drake said his office had not been contacted by state police about an investigation. While the Star City Police Department took no administrative action against Fallis, Drake said he provided the results of the internal investigation to Hunter.

Fallis declined to comment on Thursday and referred questions to Drake.

Karin Scissell, the girl's grandmother, said on Friday that she felt concerned for her safety and the safety of her granddaughter after learning that Fallis was back on the force.

She has described Fallis' use of force as "total police brutality" and characterized his conduct as part of an alarming trend of police violence she perceived in small towns. She pointed to a viral video in August showing two Crawford County sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry Police Department officer beating a man in Mulberry.

"No one knows what goes on in these towns ... you don't feel safe," said Scissell. "When you see people like this, how can you feel safe?"

Photos of the girl that Scissell said were taken a week after the incident show dark bruises on the girl's face, arms and legs.

Before Fallis used the "hard hand control technique," the girl "would not respond to soft empty hand pain compliance control techniques," police said. Other methods for subduing the girl -- including pepper spray, stun guns -- could have caused additional harm to the girl or to others in the jail, according to the department's news release.

After the confrontation, the girl was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault on a correctional facility employee and one felony count of impairing operation of a vital public facility.

The news release describing the results of the Star City police investigation alleged that "unbeknownst to [Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Dylan] Priest, the girl was under the influence of alcohol and drugs" while she was at the jail. The incident report filed by Priest did not mention the girl was under the influence at the time.

Scissell declined to comment on the allegation and directed questions to her attorneys.

Attorney Paul Young, who is representing the girl along with attorney Kyle Stoner, said he was not immediately available to comment when contacted Friday.

Lincoln County Sheriff Leonard Hogg said in August that the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division was conducting an investigation into the incident. The division is separate from the department's criminal investigation division.

Sadler has said Arkansas law prevents state police from addressing noncriminal investigations conducted by the child maltreatment division.

A Lincoln County sheriff's deputy took the girl to jail after she ran away from her home in Russellville while on probation. After the confrontation with Fallis and the other officers, the girl was taken to the Jack Jones Juvenile Justice Center in Pine Bluff, according to an incident report.

Scissell, the girl's grandmother, claimed officials at the center declined to take her granddaughter because of the girl's wounds. The girl was in the custody of the Division of Youth Services as of Friday, according to Scissell.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services, which oversees the division, cannot confirm or deny whether the girl is in its custody, said spokesman Gavin Lesnick in August.