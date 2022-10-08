Ashdown man arrested in shooting

TEXARKANA — A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a Wednesday evening shooting that injured a teenager.

Zion Fricks of Ashdown was arrested on a warrant for theft by receiving of a firearm and two charges related to the shooting — second-degree battery and criminal use of a prohibited weapon, according to Texarkana police.

Fricks and five other males were in the garage of a residence in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue when Fricks discharged a firearm and struck a 19-year-old, police said.

The teen was reported in stable condition Wednesday night at a local hospital.