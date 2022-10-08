The world in brief: At least 15 migrants die in shipwreck

At least 15 migrants die in shipwreck

BENGHAZI, Libya -- A spokesman for Libya's Red Crescent said Friday that at least 15 bodies have been recovered after a migrant shipwreck off the country's western coast.

Tawfik Al Shukri said local authorities informed the aid group of bodies washing up onshore. He said they were retrieved and transported to a hospital, where the remains would be examined to determine the cause of death.

The shipwreck took place off the western Libyan city of Sabratha, a major launching point for the mainly African migrants making the dangerous voyage across the Mediterranean.

Human traffickers smuggle migrants across desert country in a lengthy stretch along borders of six nations. The migrants are then typically packed into ill-equipped rubber boats and set off on voyages.

Many of those who have been intercepted and returned to Libya -- including women and children -- are held in government-run detention centers where they suffer from abuse, according to rights groups.

Winds hamper sea search for migrants

KYTHIRA, Greece -- Strong winds hampered efforts around two Greek islands Friday to find at least 10 migrants believed to be missing at sea after shipwrecks left at least 23 people dead, officials said.

A dinghy and a sailboat sank in separate incidents late Wednesday and early Thursday off the islands of Lesbos, near the coast of Turkey, and Kythira, south of the Greek mainland -- prompting a dramatic nighttime rescue, with survivors hauled to safety up cliffs.

Coast guard, navy and volunteer rescuers focused efforts around a rugged cove on Kythira where the sailboat smashed into rocks and broke up, leaving bodies floating in the wreckage Thursday.

"I call on Turkey to cooperate with Greece to stop these ruthless networks of traffickers of people in distress so no more lives are needlessly lost in the Aegean Sea," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters in Prague. "There is no doubt that Turkey, if it wants to, can do more to tackle this problem."

Turkey maintains that Greece puts migrants' lives at risk with reckless interceptions of boats at sea.

U.S. carrier starts drills with S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea -- The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan began a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships on Friday, a day after North Korea fired more ballistic missiles and flew warplanes in an escalation of tensions with its rivals.

The latest two-day drills, which also involve U.S. and South Korean destroyers and other ships, were taking place in international waters off the peninsula's east coast. The drills are aimed at bolstering the allies' defense capabilities and will involve training to escort the Reagan southeast of South Korea's southern island of Jeju, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that the carrier group's redeployment poses "a serious threat to the stability of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in its vicinity."

Later Friday, the top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan had trilateral phone talks and agreed to increase their efforts to block North Korea's alleged cryptocurrency thefts and other means to finance its nuclear and missile programs.

Heo Tae-keun, South Korea's deputy minister of national defense policy, had trilateral video calls with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts to discuss North Korea's recent missile tests. They stressed the security cooperation among the three countries would be bolstered if North Korea continues its provocations, Heo's agency said in a statement.

Storm threatens Colombia, Nicaragua

MEXICO CITY -- Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday in the Caribbean Sea, triggering hurricane watches and warnings for Nicaragua and Colombian islands.

Julia had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 18 mph. The storm was about 505 miles east of Colombia's Providencia Island.

Nicaragua's government issued a hurricane watch from Bluefields to the Nicaragua-Honduras border.

The storm is forecast to pass by Colombia's San Andres and Providencia islands tonight on its way to landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday.

President Gustavo Petro of Colombia tweeted Friday that the government was preparing shelters on the islands. San Andres authorities announced a curfew beginning today at 6 a.m. to limit people in the streets.

Yolanda Gonzalez, director of Colombia's Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies Institute, said Julia could be a Category 1 hurricane when it passes the islands late Saturday.

A greater threat than Julia's winds were the five to 10 inches -- even 15 inches in isolated areas -- of rain the storm was expected to dump across Central America. Its remnants will sweep across Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and southern Mexico, a region already saturated by weeks of heavy rains.



