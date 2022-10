BATESVILLE 37, FORREST CITY 6

BATESVILLE -- The opportunistic Pioneers (5-1, 3-1) took advantage of six Forrest City (0-6, 0-3) turnovers and cruised to a 5A-East conference win.

Batesville scored four touchdowns and a field goal following the Forrest City turnovers and led 23-0 at the half and 37-0 after three quarters.