Belarus head gifts tractor for Putin’s 70th birthday

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Russian President Vladimir Putin got an unusual gift for his 70th birthday Friday: a tractor.

As the leaders of several ex-Soviet nations met at the Czarist-era Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko presented Putin with a gift receipt for the vehicle. Tractors have been the pride of Belarusian industry since Soviet times.

Lukashenko, the autocratic leader who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron fist for nearly three decades while cultivating a "man of the people" image, told reporters he used a model in his garden similar to the one he gifted Putin.

It wasn't clear how the Russian leader responded to the gift, which Lukashenko's office revealed.

Putin didn't mention the gift in televised remarks at the start of the meeting when he talked about the need to discuss ways of settling conflicts between ex-Soviet nations.

He also emphasized the need to exchange information to fight terrorism, illegal drugs and other crime.

The leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States, a loose alliance of ex-Soviet nations, have another gathering to attend next week in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana.

