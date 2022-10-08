Bella Vista hosting septic system education event

BELLA VISTA -- The city is hosting a septic system informational meeting to help residents better understand their septic systems.

The event, Get to Know Your Septic, will be conducted in cooperation with the University of Arkansas Department of Agriculture, H2Ozarks, the Arkansas Department of Health and the Bella Vista Property Owners Association.

The event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bella Vista District Courtroom located at 612 W. Lancashire Blvd.

Speakers will provide residents with information about the importance of stormwater pollution prevention in regards to operation and proper maintenance of their septic systems, as more than 75% of Bella Vista residences have this type of system to treat wastewater.

A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.

Those unable to attend in person, can use this link to attend virtually:https://bit.ly/3ylicv4. The webinar ID is 845 9598 7244, and the webinar passcode is 221941.