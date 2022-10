BENTON 42, GREENE COUNTY TECH 0

BENTON -- Big scoring plays sparked the Panthers (4-3, 4-1) to a home win over the Eagles (2-4, 1-4) in 6A-East action.

DeAngelo Clay returned two punts for touchdowns-- 70 and 60 yards--and Gary Rideout connected with Maddox Davis on a 45-yard scoring pass for Benton.